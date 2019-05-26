Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Wisconsin assistant coach’s wife, daughter die in crash

May 26, 2019 10:43 am
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The University of Wisconsin says the wife and daughter of men’s basketball assistant coach Howard Moore were killed in a Michigan automobile accident.

Wisconsin’s athletic department said Moore’s wife, Jennifer, and their daughter, Jaidyn, were killed in the crash on M-14 early Saturday in Washtenaw County’s Superior Township. Michigan State Police Lt. Darren Green says a 23-year-old Ann Arbor woman was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the Detroit-area freeway when she struck a car head-on that was carrying the Moore family.

Green says Moore suffered third-degree burns but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, and his son had minor injuries. Both are expected to recover.

Moore, a Chicago native, played at Wisconsin from 1990-95 and was head coach at Illinois-Chicago before returning to his alma mater during the 2015-16 season.

