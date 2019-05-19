Wondolowski breaks Landon Donovan’s MLS goals record

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chris Wondolowski scored four times to pass Landon Donovan for most career MLS goals, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Chicago Fire 4-1 Saturday.

Wondolowski tied Donovan’s record at 145 with his first goal in the 21st minute. Shea Salinas sent in a curling pass that Wondolowski punched home from just inside the 6-yard box.

The 36-year-old two-time Golden Boot winner (2010, 2012) broke the record in the 48th minute, poaching a loose ball from goalkeeper David Ousted as he tried to control a shot by knocking it down.

Wondolowski added goals in the 74th and 76th minutes, finishing assists from Cristian Espinoza and Jackson Yueill to make it 4-0 for the Quakes (4-6-2). Wondolowski was goalless on the season coming into the match but ended the day with 148 career goals.

Aleksandar Katai scored with a long-distance shot in the 83rd minute for the Fire (4-5-4).

REVOLUTION 0, IMPACT 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Bruce Arena made his coaching debut with New England and Ignacio Piatti returned after missing 10 games for Montreal.

The Impact’s star midfielder had been sidelined because of leg injuries.

Evan Bush made four saves for the Impact (6-5-3), who have one win in their last four games.

Arena, a five-time MLS Cup champion and former U.S. national coach, was hired Tuesday as the Revolution’s coach and sports director. He succeeded Brad Friedel, who was fired as coach last week, and Michael Burns, the general manager who was dismissed Monday.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner had one save for the Revolution (3-8-3) in New England’s second shutout of the season.

Montreal went 4-4-2 in Piatti’s absence. He couldn’t make the difference on Saturday, with both teams squandering chances to score.

The Impact were shown four yellow cards, all in a 10-minute span in the second half.

REAL SALT LAKE 3, TORONTO FC 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sebastián Saucedo had a goal and an assist to help Real Salt Lake beat Toronto FC.

Damir Kreilach opened the scoring for Real Salt Lake (5-6-1) in the 14th minute, chest trapping Albert Rusnák’s cross in the middle of the area and finishing it after deflections off a pair of defenders.

RSL took a 2-0 lead in the 28th minute on Saucedo’s goal, a 25-yard shot after dribbling it in to the middle of the field from the left wing.

Jefferson Savarino chased down Saucedo’s long ball and cut back on Justin Morrow for an open shot to make it 3-0 in the 60th minute.

Toronto FC (5-5-2) went down a man a minute later when Alejandro Pozuelo received his second yellow card.

SOUNDERS 0, UNION 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Stefan Frei had six saves for his fifth shutout of the season, and Seattle played to a scoreless draw with Philadelphia.

Frei pushed Brenden Aaronson’s shot to safety in the 18th minute and corralled the rebound of a low knuckler in the 53rd for the Sounders (7-1-5).

Andre Blake needed one save to register his second clean sheet of the year for the Union (7-3-3).

Both teams had winning streaks snapped by the result. Philadelphia had won three straight and Seattle was winners of its last two.

MINNESOTA UNITED 1, CREW 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ethan Finlay scored against his former team in the 70th minute, and Minnesota United held on for a win over Columbus.

Romain Métanire played in a diagonal cross, which Brent Kallman headed back across the 6-yard box, and Finlay was waiting near the far post for the tap-in. Finlay played for Columbus from 2012-17 until he was traded to the Loons (5-4-3).

Darwin Quintero found the net twice in the first half for Minnesota United but was ruled offside both times.

The Crew (5-8-1), who have lost seven of eight, had no shots on target.

SPORTING KC 1, WHITECAPS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Derek Cornelius scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to help Vancouver pull level against 10-man Sporting Kansas City.

Cornelius tied it for the Whitecaps (3-6-4) with a left-footed volley from near the penalty spot to finish Ali Adnan’s cross.

Sporting KC (2-4-5) took the lead in the 37th minute on Krisztián Németh’s goal, a close-range finish of the rebound off Johnny Russell’s saved attempt. In the 51st minute, Németh was sent off for a reckless challenge against Felipe Martins.

Sporting KC extended its winless streak to seven.

DYNAMO 2, D.C. UNITED 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Memo Rodríguez and Tommy McNamara scored a minute apart in the middle of the second half to rally Houston past D.C. United.

Rodríguez tied it at 1-all for the Dynamo (7-2-2) in the 67th minute, cutting inside from the left side of the penalty area and sending home a right-footed shot into the right corner.

McNamara put Houston ahead in the 68th with a strong run up the right side to score from close range on Adam Lundkvist’s cross.

D.C. United (7-4-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 46th minute on a counterattack that Wayne Rooney finished with the inside of his left foot.

United’s Paul Arriola was sent off in the 85th minute for stepping on Lundkvist.

