Wondolowski breaks Landon Donovan’s MLS goals record

May 18, 2019 6:02 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chris Wondolowski scored four times to pass Landon Donovan for most career MLS goals, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Chicago Fire 4-1 Saturday.

Wondolowski tied Donovan’s record at 145 with his first goal in the 21st minute. Shea Salinas sent in a curling pass that Wondolowski punched home from just inside the 6-yard box.

The 36-year-old two-time Golden Boot winner (2010, 2012) broke the record in the 48th minute, poaching a loose ball from goalkeeper David Ousted as he tried to control a shot by knocking it down.

Wondolowski added goals in the 74th and 76th minutes, finishing assists from Cristian Espinoza and Jackson Yueill to make it 4-0 for the Quakes (4-6-2). Wondolowski was goalless on the season coming into the match but ended the day with 148 career goals.

Aleksandar Katai scored with a long-distance shot in the 83rd minute for the Fire (4-5-4).

