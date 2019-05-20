World Golf Ranking

|Through May 19
|1. Brooks Koepka
|USA
|11.00
|2. Dustin Johnson
|USA
|10.93
|3. Justin Rose
|ENG
|8.75
|4. Rory McIlroy
|NIR
|8.12
|5. Justin Thomas
|USA
|7.42
|6. Tiger Woods
|USA
|7.39
|7. Francesco Molinari
|ITA
|6.98
|8. Bryson DeChambeau
|USA
|6.71
|9. Xander Schauffele
|USA
|6.17
|10. Rickie Fowler
|USA
|5.67
|11. Jon Rahm
|ESP
|5.52
|12. Matt Kuchar
|USA
|5.42
|13. Paul Casey
|ENG
|5.34
|14. Patrick Cantlay
|USA
|5.11
|15. Jason Day
|AUS
|4.94
|16. Tony Finau
|USA
|4.78
|17. Tommy Fleetwood
|ENG
|4.70
|18. Bubba Watson
|USA
|4.33
|19. Webb Simpson
|USA
|4.02
|20. Louis Oosthuizen
|SAF
|4.01
|21. Patrick Reed
|USA
|3.99
|22. Gary Woodland
|USA
|3.89
|23. Marc Leishman
|AUS
|3.79
|24. Phil Mickelson
|USA
|3.79
|25. Matt Wallace
|ENG
|3.70
|26. Adam Scott
|AUS
|3.69
|27. Kevin Kisner
|USA
|3.58
|28. Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|3.45
|29. Ian Poulter
|ENG
|3.33
|30. Jordan Spieth
|USA
|3.33
|31. Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|3.29
|32. Cameron Smith
|AUS
|3.20
|33. Matthew Fitzpatrick
|ENG
|3.07
|34. Keegan Bradley
|USA
|3.06
|35. Eddie Pepperell
|ENG
|3.01
|36. Rafa Cabrera Bello
|ESP
|3.01
|37. Alex Noren
|SWE
|2.97
|38. Haotong Li
|CHN
|2.94
|39. Shane Lowry
|IRL
|2.82
|40. Tyrrell Hatton
|ENG
|2.79
|41. Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|THA
|2.74
|42. Billy Horschel
|USA
|2.73
|43. Lucas Bjerregaard
|DEN
|2.72
|44. Henrik Stenson
|SWE
|2.69
|45. Justin Harding
|SAF
|2.68
|46. J.B. Holmes
|USA
|2.47
|47. Brandt Snedeker
|USA
|2.45
|48. Kyle Stanley
|USA
|2.42
|49. Branden Grace
|SAF
|2.41
|50. Charles Howell III
|USA
|2.36
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.