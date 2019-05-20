World Golf Ranking

Through May 19 1. Brooks Koepka USA 11.00 2. Dustin Johnson USA 10.93 3. Justin Rose ENG 8.75 4. Rory McIlroy NIR 8.12 5. Justin Thomas USA 7.42 6. Tiger Woods USA 7.39 7. Francesco Molinari ITA 6.98 8. Bryson DeChambeau USA 6.71 9. Xander Schauffele USA 6.17 10. Rickie Fowler USA 5.67 11. Jon Rahm ESP 5.52 12. Matt Kuchar USA 5.42 13. Paul Casey ENG 5.34 14. Patrick Cantlay USA 5.11 15. Jason Day AUS 4.94 16. Tony Finau USA 4.78 17. Tommy Fleetwood ENG 4.70 18. Bubba Watson USA 4.33 19. Webb Simpson USA 4.02 20. Louis Oosthuizen SAF 4.01 21. Patrick Reed USA 3.99 22. Gary Woodland USA 3.89 23. Marc Leishman AUS 3.79 24. Phil Mickelson USA 3.79 25. Matt Wallace ENG 3.70 26. Adam Scott AUS 3.69 27. Kevin Kisner USA 3.58 28. Sergio Garcia ESP 3.45 29. Ian Poulter ENG 3.33 30. Jordan Spieth USA 3.33 31. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 3.29 32. Cameron Smith AUS 3.20 33. Matthew Fitzpatrick ENG 3.07 34. Keegan Bradley USA 3.06 35. Eddie Pepperell ENG 3.01 36. Rafa Cabrera Bello ESP 3.01 37. Alex Noren SWE 2.97 38. Haotong Li CHN 2.94 39. Shane Lowry IRL 2.82 40. Tyrrell Hatton ENG 2.79 41. Kiradech Aphibarnrat THA 2.74 42. Billy Horschel USA 2.73 43. Lucas Bjerregaard DEN 2.72 44. Henrik Stenson SWE 2.69 45. Justin Harding SAF 2.68 46. J.B. Holmes USA 2.47 47. Brandt Snedeker USA 2.45 48. Kyle Stanley USA 2.42 49. Branden Grace SAF 2.41 50. Charles Howell III USA 2.36

