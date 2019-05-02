Listen Live Sports

WTA Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem Results

May 2, 2019 2:21 pm
 
Thursday
At Royal Club de Tennis
Rabat, Morocco
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Alison Van Uytvanck (8), Belgium, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Ajla Tomljanovic (4), Australia, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-2, 6-4.

Johanna Konta (7), Britain, def. Hsieh Su-wei (2), Taiwan, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-4.

Maria Sakkari (6), Greece, def. Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Doubles
Semifinals

Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez and Sara Sorribes Tormo (1), Spain, def. Alexa Guarachi, Chile and Sabrina Santamaria (4), United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain and Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

