The Associated Press
 
WTA Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem Results

May 3, 2019 2:04 pm
 
Friday
At Royal Club de Tennis
Rabat, Morocco
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Maria Sakkari (6), Greece, def. Alison Van Uytvanck (8), Belgium, 6-4, 6-4.

Johanna Konta (7), Britain, def. Ajla Tomljanovic (4), Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Doubles
Championship

Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez and Sara Sorribes Tormo (1), Spain, def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain and Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, 7-5, 6-1.

