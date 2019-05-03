WTA Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem Results

Friday At Royal Club de Tennis Rabat, Morocco Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Maria Sakkari (6), Greece, def. Alison Van Uytvanck (8), Belgium, 6-4, 6-4.

Johanna Konta (7), Britain, def. Ajla Tomljanovic (4), Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Doubles Championship

Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez and Sara Sorribes Tormo (1), Spain, def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain and Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, 7-5, 6-1.

