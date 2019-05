WTA Internationaux de Strasbourg Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday At Tennis Club de Strasbourg Strasbourg, France Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Wang Qiang (3), China, def. Jennifer Brady, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Fiona Ferro, France, def. Luksika Kumkhum, Thailand, 6-3, 6-1.

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-7 (0), 6-1, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-0, 6-1.

Zheng Saisai (7), China, def. Harmony Tan, France, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Doubles First Round

Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Yang Zhaoxuan (3), China, 6-2, 6-3.

