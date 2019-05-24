Listen Live Sports

WTA Internationaux de Strasbourg Results

May 24, 2019 1:15 pm
 
Friday
At Tennis Club de Strasbourg
Strasbourg, France
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Dayana Yastremska (6), Ukraine, def. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, 6-4, 6-4.

Caroline Garcia (4), France, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles
Semifinals

Daria Gavrilova and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Raluca Olaru (4), Romania, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Duan Yingying and Han Xinyun, China, def. Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.

