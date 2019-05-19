Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
WTA Nuernberger Versicherungscup Results

May 19, 2019 12:21 pm
 
Sunday
At Tennis-Club 1. FC Nuernberg eV
Nuremberg, Germany
Purse: $226,750 (Intl).
Surface: Red Clay-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Madison Brengle, United States, def. Evgeniya Rodina (7), Russia, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Yulia Putintseva (1), Kazakhstan, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 6-2, 3-0 retired.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, 7-6 (9), 3-1 retired.

Doubles
First Round

Mona Barthel and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Alena Fomina, Italy, and Prarthana Thombare, India, 6-1, 6-4.

Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Johanna Larsson (4), Sweden, 6-3, 7-5.

