WTA Nuernberger Versicherungscup Results

|Sunday
|At Tennis-Club 1. FC Nuernberg eV
|Nuremberg, Germany
|Purse: $226,750 (Intl).
|Surface: Red Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Madison Brengle, United States, def. Evgeniya Rodina (7), Russia, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Yulia Putintseva (1), Kazakhstan, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 6-2, 3-0 retired.
Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, 7-6 (9), 3-1 retired.
Mona Barthel and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Alena Fomina, Italy, and Prarthana Thombare, India, 6-1, 6-4.
Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Johanna Larsson (4), Sweden, 6-3, 7-5.
