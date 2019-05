WTA Nuernberger Versicherungscup Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At Tennis-Club 1. FC Nuernberg eV Nuremberg, Germany Purse: $226,750 (Intl). Surface: Red Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Alison Riske (4), United States, 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-2.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (5), Russia, def. Jana Cepelova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-2.

Andrea Petkovic (8), Germany, def. Cagla Buyukakcay, Turkey, 6-3, 6-2.

Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4.

Laura Ioana Paar, Romania, def. Quirine Lemoine, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-3.

Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, leads Jule Niemeier, Germany, 6-1, 5-3, susp., rain.

Ajla Tomljanovic (3), Australia, leads Sabine Lisicki, Germany, 6-2, 1-2, susp., rain.

Doubles First Round

Katharina Gerlach and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, lead Giorgia Marchetti, Italy, and Laura Pigossi, Brazil, 2-1, susp., rain.

