Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yale basketball coach Jones signs extension through 2025-26

May 16, 2019 2:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale men’s basketball coach James Jones has signed a contract extension to keep him at the school through the 2025-26 season.

Jones is coming off a 22-8 season and an Ivy League championship. Yale didn’t announce the terms of the deal.

He has 310 wins over 20 seasons at Yale, tying him with former Penn coach Fran Dunphy for the second most in Ivy League history.

Jones’ teams have won at least a share of four Ivy League championships and have two NCAA Tournament appearances.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Over the last five years, the Bulldogs have won 102 games. That includes the school’s first NCAA Tournament win, a 79-75 upset of Baylor in 2016. The Bulldogs fell to LSU in the first round of this year’s tournament.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.