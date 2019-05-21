Yankees 11, Orioles 4

New York Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi LMahieu 2b 4 2 3 0 S.Wlkrs cf 5 1 1 3 T.Estrd 2b 1 0 0 0 Smth Jr lf 4 0 1 0 Voit 1b 5 1 2 0 Mancini rf 3 0 2 0 G.Sanch dh 5 2 1 4 R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 3 2 1 0 Villar ss 4 0 1 0 Torres ss 3 1 1 1 C.Davis 1b 4 1 1 0 Urshela 3b 5 1 1 1 R.Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 C.Frzer rf 4 2 2 5 Alberto 2b 3 1 2 1 Maybin lf 4 0 1 0 Wynns c 4 1 0 0 Romine c 4 0 0 0 Totals 38 11 12 11 Totals 35 4 8 4

New York 303 032 000—11 Baltimore 000 031 000— 4

E_Alberto (5), German (2). DP_New York 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 6. 2B_Urshela (10), C.Davis (4). HR_G.Sanchez (14), C.Frazier 2 (8), S.Wilkerson (5).

IP H R ER BB SO New York German W,9-1 5 5 3 2 1 5 Hale S,1-1 4 3 1 1 0 1 Baltimore Hess L,1-6 5 8 9 9 4 5 Lucas 3 4 2 2 0 5 Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by German (Alberto).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:49. A_17,389 (45,971).

