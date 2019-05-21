Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Yankees 11, Orioles 4

May 21, 2019 10:10 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .325
Estrada 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Voit 1b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .260
Sanchez dh 5 2 1 4 0 1 .263
Hicks cf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .182
Torres ss 3 1 1 1 2 0 .299
Urshela 3b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .336
Frazier rf 4 2 2 5 0 0 .268
Maybin lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .269
Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191
Totals 38 11 12 11 4 10
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Wilkerson cf 5 1 1 3 0 2 .264
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Mancini rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .309
Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Villar ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Davis 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .182
Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Alberto 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .297
Wynns c 4 1 0 0 0 0 .219
Totals 35 4 8 4 1 6
New York 303 032 000—11 12 1
Baltimore 000 031 000— 4 8 1

E_German (2), Alberto (5). LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 6. 2B_Urshela (10), Davis (4). HR_Sanchez (14), off Hess; Frazier (7), off Hess; Frazier (8), off Hess; Wilkerson (5), off German. RBIs_Sanchez 4 (30), Torres (24), Urshela (17), Frazier 5 (23), Wilkerson 3 (13), Alberto (12).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Urshela); Baltimore 3 (Ruiz 2, Nunez). RISP_New York 4 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Wynns, Nunez, Alberto, Davis. GIDP_Voit, Wynns.

DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Estrada, Voit); Baltimore 1 (Villar, Alberto, Davis).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
German, W, 9-1 5 5 3 2 1 5 93 2.60
Hale, S, 1-1 4 3 1 1 0 1 46 2.25
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hess, L, 1-6 5 8 9 9 4 5 106 6.75
Lucas 3 4 2 2 0 5 54 4.91
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 10.00

HBP_German (Alberto).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:49. A_17,389 (45,971).

