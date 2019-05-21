Yankees 11, Orioles 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .325 Estrada 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Voit 1b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .260 Sanchez dh 5 2 1 4 0 1 .263 Hicks cf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .182 Torres ss 3 1 1 1 2 0 .299 Urshela 3b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .336 Frazier rf 4 2 2 5 0 0 .268 Maybin lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .269 Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191 Totals 38 11 12 11 4 10

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wilkerson cf 5 1 1 3 0 2 .264 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Mancini rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .309 Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Villar ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Davis 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .182 Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Alberto 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .297 Wynns c 4 1 0 0 0 0 .219 Totals 35 4 8 4 1 6

New York 303 032 000—11 12 1 Baltimore 000 031 000— 4 8 1

E_German (2), Alberto (5). LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 6. 2B_Urshela (10), Davis (4). HR_Sanchez (14), off Hess; Frazier (7), off Hess; Frazier (8), off Hess; Wilkerson (5), off German. RBIs_Sanchez 4 (30), Torres (24), Urshela (17), Frazier 5 (23), Wilkerson 3 (13), Alberto (12).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Urshela); Baltimore 3 (Ruiz 2, Nunez). RISP_New York 4 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Wynns, Nunez, Alberto, Davis. GIDP_Voit, Wynns.

DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Estrada, Voit); Baltimore 1 (Villar, Alberto, Davis).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA German, W, 9-1 5 5 3 2 1 5 93 2.60 Hale, S, 1-1 4 3 1 1 0 1 46 2.25 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hess, L, 1-6 5 8 9 9 4 5 106 6.75 Lucas 3 4 2 2 0 5 54 4.91 Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 10.00

HBP_German (Alberto).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:49. A_17,389 (45,971).

