Yankees 11, Orioles 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Estrada 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Voit 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Sanchez dh
|5
|2
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.263
|Hicks cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.182
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.299
|Urshela 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.336
|Frazier rf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.268
|Maybin lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Totals
|38
|11
|12
|11
|4
|10
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wilkerson cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.264
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Alberto 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Wynns c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|1
|6
|New York
|303
|032
|000—11
|12
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|031
|000—
|4
|8
|1
E_German (2), Alberto (5). LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 6. 2B_Urshela (10), Davis (4). HR_Sanchez (14), off Hess; Frazier (7), off Hess; Frazier (8), off Hess; Wilkerson (5), off German. RBIs_Sanchez 4 (30), Torres (24), Urshela (17), Frazier 5 (23), Wilkerson 3 (13), Alberto (12).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Urshela); Baltimore 3 (Ruiz 2, Nunez). RISP_New York 4 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Wynns, Nunez, Alberto, Davis. GIDP_Voit, Wynns.
DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Estrada, Voit); Baltimore 1 (Villar, Alberto, Davis).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|German, W, 9-1
|5
|5
|3
|2
|1
|5
|93
|2.60
|Hale, S, 1-1
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|46
|2.25
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hess, L, 1-6
|5
|8
|9
|9
|4
|5
|106
|6.75
|Lucas
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|54
|4.91
|Bleier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|10.00
HBP_German (Alberto).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:49. A_17,389 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.