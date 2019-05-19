Listen Live Sports

Yankees 13, Rays 5

May 19, 2019 4:51 pm
 
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meadows dh 3 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b-3b 5 3 2 1
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 3 2 1 2
Choi 1b 5 1 0 0 Voit 1b 3 1 0 1
Y.Diaz 3b 3 1 1 0 G.Sanch c 4 1 2 0
Vlzquez pr-2b 1 0 0 0 Morales dh 4 1 1 2
B.Lowe rf 4 1 1 3 Torres ss 4 1 2 1
d’Arnud c 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 2 1 0 0
Krmaier cf 3 1 1 1 T.Estrd ph-2b 2 1 1 3
Heredia cf 1 0 0 0 Gardner lf 5 2 3 3
Adames ss 4 1 2 1 C.Frzer rf 3 0 0 0
Dan.Rbr 2b-3b 2 0 1 0 Maybin rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 36 13 12 13
Tampa Bay 023 000 000— 5
New York 120 207 10x—13

E_Y.Diaz (2), Heredia (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, New York 8. 2B_Pham (4), Y.Diaz (9), T.Estrada (2), Gardner (6). 3B_G.Sanchez (1). HR_B.Lowe (10), Kiermaier (3), Adames (3), LeMahieu (3), A.Hicks (1), Gardner (7). SB_Gardner (5). CS_Meadows (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Morton 4 4 5 3 4 6
Castillo L,0-3 1 1-3 2 3 3 3 0
Stanek 1-3 1 3 3 2 0
Sadler 2 1-3 5 2 2 0 3
New York
Green 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 1
Cortes Jr. 4 3 3 3 2 6
Ottavino W,2-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Adams S,1-1 3 1 0 0 1 4

HBP_by Green (Robertson), by Adams (Diaz).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:27. A_43,032 (47,309).

