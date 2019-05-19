Yankees 13, Rays 5

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.337
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Choi 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Diaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|1-Velazquez pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lowe rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.291
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.075
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Heredia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Robertson 2b-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|5
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b-3b
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.312
|Hicks cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|.188
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|Sanchez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Morales dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.212
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.293
|Urshela 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.346
|a-Estrada ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.303
|Gardner lf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.211
|Frazier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.259
|Maybin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|36
|13
|12
|13
|9
|9
|Tampa Bay
|023
|000
|000—
|5
|7
|2
|New York
|120
|207
|10x—13
|12
|0
a-doubled for Urshela in the 6th.
1-ran for Diaz in the 7th.
E_Diaz (2), Heredia (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, New York 8. 2B_Pham (4), Diaz (9), Gardner (6), Estrada (2). 3B_Sanchez (1). HR_Kiermaier (3), off Green; Adames (3), off Green; Lowe (10), off Cortes Jr.; Gardner (7), off Morton; Hicks (1), off Morton; LeMahieu (3), off Sadler. RBIs_Lowe 3 (27), Kiermaier (14), Adames (9), LeMahieu (22), Hicks 2 (2), Voit (34), Morales 2 (10), Torres (21), Gardner 3 (18), Estrada 3 (7). SB_Gardner (5). CS_Meadows (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Meadows 2, Diaz, Velazquez); New York 4 (Torres, Urshela, Frazier, Maybin). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 7; New York 4 for 14.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|6
|88
|2.65
|Castillo, L, 0-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|32
|2.49
|Stanek
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|17
|3.70
|Sadler
|2
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|44
|1.59
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Green
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|29
|13.50
|Cortes Jr.
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|6
|76
|9.00
|Ottavino, W, 2-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|1.61
|Adams, S, 1-1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|54
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 3-2, Sadler 3-3, Cortes Jr. 1-0, Ottavino 2-0. HBP_Green (Robertson), Adams (Diaz).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:27. A_43,032 (47,309).
