Yankees 13, Rays 5

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows dh 3 0 0 0 2 2 .337 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .279 Choi 1b 5 1 0 0 0 2 .264 Diaz 3b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .256 1-Velazquez pr-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lowe rf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .291 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .075 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .227 Heredia cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Adames ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .237 Robertson 2b-3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .193 Totals 33 5 7 5 5 12

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b-3b 5 3 2 1 0 0 .312 Hicks cf 3 2 1 2 2 2 .188 Voit 1b 3 1 0 1 2 1 .250 Sanchez c 4 1 2 0 1 0 .259 Morales dh 4 1 1 2 1 1 .212 Torres ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .293 Urshela 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .346 a-Estrada ph-2b 2 1 1 3 0 0 .303 Gardner lf 5 2 3 3 0 1 .211 Frazier rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .259 Maybin rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Totals 36 13 12 13 9 9

Tampa Bay 023 000 000— 5 7 2 New York 120 207 10x—13 12 0

a-doubled for Urshela in the 6th.

1-ran for Diaz in the 7th.

E_Diaz (2), Heredia (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, New York 8. 2B_Pham (4), Diaz (9), Gardner (6), Estrada (2). 3B_Sanchez (1). HR_Kiermaier (3), off Green; Adames (3), off Green; Lowe (10), off Cortes Jr.; Gardner (7), off Morton; Hicks (1), off Morton; LeMahieu (3), off Sadler. RBIs_Lowe 3 (27), Kiermaier (14), Adames (9), LeMahieu (22), Hicks 2 (2), Voit (34), Morales 2 (10), Torres (21), Gardner 3 (18), Estrada 3 (7). SB_Gardner (5). CS_Meadows (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Meadows 2, Diaz, Velazquez); New York 4 (Torres, Urshela, Frazier, Maybin). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 7; New York 4 for 14.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 4 4 5 3 4 6 88 2.65 Castillo, L, 0-3 1 1-3 2 3 3 3 0 32 2.49 Stanek 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 17 3.70 Sadler 2 1-3 5 2 2 0 3 44 1.59 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Green 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 29 13.50 Cortes Jr. 4 3 3 3 2 6 76 9.00 Ottavino, W, 2-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 1.61 Adams, S, 1-1 3 1 0 0 1 4 54 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 3-2, Sadler 3-3, Cortes Jr. 1-0, Ottavino 2-0. HBP_Green (Robertson), Adams (Diaz).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:27. A_43,032 (47,309).

