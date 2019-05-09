Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 3, Mariners 1

May 9, 2019 9:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .304
1-Moore pr-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .229
a-Bruce ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .237
Encarnacion 1b-2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .244
Santana lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .276
Healy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Murphy c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .314
Bishop cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Totals 27 1 2 1 4 11
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .344
Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Gardner cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .211
Frazier dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .298
Torres ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .279
Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Urshela 3b 1 0 1 2 0 0 .354
Tauchman lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .205
Maybin rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .323
Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Totals 33 3 9 3 1 4
Seattle 000 000 001—1 2 0
New York 010 000 02x—3 9 1

a-flied out for Moore in the 8th.

1-ran for Gordon in the 3rd.

E_Sanchez (6). LOB_Seattle 4, New York 7. 2B_Torres (9), Maybin (1). HR_Santana (8), off Chapman. RBIs_Santana (35), Maybin (3), Urshela 2 (11). SB_Moore (2), Gardner (4). CS_Gordon (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Andujar, Tauchman, Estrada 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 1; New York 2 for 9.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

GIDP_Santana.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake, L, 2-4 7 6 1 1 0 2 105 4.37
Sadzeck 1 3 2 2 1 2 25 2.87
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, W, 2-3 5 1 0 0 3 7 94 4.36
Ottavino, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 1.86
Kahnle, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.20
Britton, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.52
Chapman, S, 8-9 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 2.63

Happ pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0. HBP_Happ (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:54. A_37,016 (47,309).

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.