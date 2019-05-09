Yankees 3, Mariners 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|1-Moore pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|a-Bruce ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Encarnacion 1b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.244
|Santana lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Healy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Beckham ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Bishop cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Totals
|27
|1
|2
|1
|4
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Frazier dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Andujar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Urshela 3b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.354
|Tauchman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Maybin rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.323
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|1
|4
|Seattle
|000
|000
|001—1
|2
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|02x—3
|9
|1
a-flied out for Moore in the 8th.
1-ran for Gordon in the 3rd.
E_Sanchez (6). LOB_Seattle 4, New York 7. 2B_Torres (9), Maybin (1). HR_Santana (8), off Chapman. RBIs_Santana (35), Maybin (3), Urshela 2 (11). SB_Moore (2), Gardner (4). CS_Gordon (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Andujar, Tauchman, Estrada 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 1; New York 2 for 9.
GIDP_Santana.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, L, 2-4
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|105
|4.37
|Sadzeck
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|25
|2.87
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, W, 2-3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|94
|4.36
|Ottavino, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.86
|Kahnle, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.20
|Britton, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.52
|Chapman, S, 8-9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.63
Happ pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0. HBP_Happ (Gordon).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:54. A_37,016 (47,309).
