Yankees 3, Mariners 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .304 1-Moore pr-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .229 a-Bruce ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .237 Encarnacion 1b-2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .244 Santana lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .276 Healy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .314 Bishop cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Totals 27 1 2 1 4 11

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .344 Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Gardner cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .211 Frazier dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .298 Torres ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .279 Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Urshela 3b 1 0 1 2 0 0 .354 Tauchman lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .205 Maybin rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .323 Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Totals 33 3 9 3 1 4

Seattle 000 000 001—1 2 0 New York 010 000 02x—3 9 1

a-flied out for Moore in the 8th.

1-ran for Gordon in the 3rd.

E_Sanchez (6). LOB_Seattle 4, New York 7. 2B_Torres (9), Maybin (1). HR_Santana (8), off Chapman. RBIs_Santana (35), Maybin (3), Urshela 2 (11). SB_Moore (2), Gardner (4). CS_Gordon (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Andujar, Tauchman, Estrada 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 1; New York 2 for 9.

GIDP_Santana.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake, L, 2-4 7 6 1 1 0 2 105 4.37 Sadzeck 1 3 2 2 1 2 25 2.87 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ, W, 2-3 5 1 0 0 3 7 94 4.36 Ottavino, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 1.86 Kahnle, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.20 Britton, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.52 Chapman, S, 8-9 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 2.63

Happ pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0. HBP_Happ (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:54. A_37,016 (47,309).

