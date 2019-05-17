Listen Live Sports

Yankees 4, Rays 3

May 17, 2019 11:03 pm
 
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Y.Diaz 1b 5 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 4 0 0 0
Meadows dh 4 0 2 0 Voit 1b 4 1 3 1
Av.Grci rf 5 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 1 0
Adames ss 4 1 1 1 T.Estrd pr 0 1 0 0
Dan.Rbr 3b 4 1 2 0 Morales dh 4 1 1 1
d’Arnud c 4 0 1 0 Torres ss 4 0 1 0
B.Lowe 2b 3 1 2 1 C.Frzer rf 3 1 0 0
Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0
Krmaier ph-cf 2 0 1 0 Maybin ph 1 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 3 1
Totals 37 3 10 2 Totals 35 4 9 3
Tampa Bay 000 100 020—3
New York 010 000 003—4

E_Torres (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, New York 6. 2B_Dan.Robertson (5), B.Lowe (9), Voit (5), Torres (11). HR_Adames (2), Voit (11), Morales (2). SB_Meadows (4), Maybin (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Stanek 2 1 1 1 0 3
Chirinos 4 2-3 4 0 0 0 2
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo H,11 1 0 0 0 0 2
Alvarado L,0-3 BS,1 2-3 4 3 3 1 1
New York
Sabathia 6 6 1 1 2 4
Ottavino 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Kahnle 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Green 1 3 2 1 0 0
Holder W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:08. A_41,281 (47,309).

