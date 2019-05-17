Yankees 4, Rays 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Diaz 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.355
|Garcia rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Robertson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.081
|Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.293
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|a-Kiermaier ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|2
|3
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|1-Estrada pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Morales dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Frazier rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|b-Maybin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.347
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|3
|1
|8
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|020—3
|10
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|003—4
|9
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Heredia in the 7th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Gardner in the 9th.
1-ran for Sanchez in the 9th.
E_Torres (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, New York 6. 2B_Robertson (5), Lowe (9), Voit (5), Torres (11). HR_Adames (2), off Sabathia; Morales (2), off Stanek; Voit (11), off Alvarado. RBIs_Adames (8), Lowe (23), Voit (33), Morales (8), Urshela (16). SB_Meadows (4), Maybin (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Diaz, Garcia 2, Heredia); New York 2 (Morales, Torres). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 7; New York 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Morales.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|26
|2.62
|Chirinos
|4
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|68
|3.26
|Kolarek
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.14
|Castillo, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.50
|Alvarado, L, 0-3, BS, 1-5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|26
|2.50
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia
|6
|6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|84
|2.97
|Ottavino
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|1.64
|Kahnle
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.06
|Green
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|25
|13.97
|Holder, W, 3-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.29
Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 1-0. WP_Alvarado.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:08. A_41,281 (47,309).
