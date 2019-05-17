Listen Live Sports

Yankees 4, Rays 3

May 17, 2019 11:03 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Diaz 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .282
Meadows dh 4 0 2 0 1 0 .355
Garcia rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Adames ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .236
Robertson 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .188
d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .081
Lowe 2b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .293
Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .214
a-Kiermaier ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Totals 37 3 10 2 3 8
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .313
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Voit 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .255
Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
1-Estrada pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .290
Morales dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .211
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Frazier rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .272
Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .193
b-Maybin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Urshela 3b 4 0 3 1 0 1 .347
Totals 35 4 9 3 1 8
Tampa Bay 000 100 020—3 10 0
New York 010 000 003—4 9 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Heredia in the 7th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Gardner in the 9th.

1-ran for Sanchez in the 9th.

E_Torres (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, New York 6. 2B_Robertson (5), Lowe (9), Voit (5), Torres (11). HR_Adames (2), off Sabathia; Morales (2), off Stanek; Voit (11), off Alvarado. RBIs_Adames (8), Lowe (23), Voit (33), Morales (8), Urshela (16). SB_Meadows (4), Maybin (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Diaz, Garcia 2, Heredia); New York 2 (Morales, Torres). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 7; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Morales.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stanek 2 1 1 1 0 3 26 2.62
Chirinos 4 2-3 4 0 0 0 2 68 3.26
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.14
Castillo, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.50
Alvarado, L, 0-3, BS, 1-5 2-3 4 3 3 1 1 26 2.50
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia 6 6 1 1 2 4 84 2.97
Ottavino 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 1.64
Kahnle 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 1.06
Green 1 3 2 1 0 0 25 13.97
Holder, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.29

Inherited runners-scored_Kahnle 1-0. WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:08. A_41,281 (47,309).

