Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 4, Red Sox 1

May 31, 2019 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 3 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 4 2 2 2
Bnntndi lf 2 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 0 0 0
Mrtinez dh 4 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 3 0 1 2
Bgaerts ss 4 0 1 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 1 0
Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 Torres ss 4 0 1 0
Pearce 1b 1 0 0 0 Morales dh 3 0 0 0
Chavis 1b 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 1 2 0
E.Nunez 2b 3 0 1 0 Maybin rf 3 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 3 0 2 0 Gardner lf 2 1 1 0
Leon c 2 0 0 0
C.Vazqz ph-c 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 30 4 8 4
Boston 010 000 000—1
New York 003 010 00x—4

DP_Boston 1, New York 1. LOB_Boston 5, New York 4. 2B_LeMahieu (11), Urshela (11). HR_Devers (8), LeMahieu (6). CS_Torres (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale L,1-7 6 7 4 4 1 10
Brasier 1 0 0 0 1 2
Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1
New York
Happ W,5-3 5 3 1 1 2 5
Ottavino H,13 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kahnle H,10 1 1 0 0 0 1
Britton H,12 1 0 0 0 1 0
Chapman S,16-17 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:51. A_45,556 (47,309).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.