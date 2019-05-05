Listen Live Sports

Yankees 4, Twins 1, 8 innings,

May 5, 2019 8:22 pm
 
Minnesota New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 4 0 1 1
J.Plnco ss 4 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 0 0 0
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 3 0 1 0
E.Rsrio lf 4 1 1 0 Andujar dh 4 0 1 0
C.Cron 1b 2 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 1 1 0
Ma.Gnzl 3b 4 0 2 1 Gardner cf 2 1 0 0
Adranza 2b 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 2 1 1 0
J.Cstro c 3 0 0 0 Maybin rf 2 0 0 0
Buxton cf 2 0 1 0 Tuchman lf 2 1 1 2
Totals 28 1 4 1 Totals 26 4 6 3
Minnesota 000 100 00—1
New York 020 200 00—4

E_J.Polanco (5). DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Minnesota 8, New York 7. 2B_Buxton (14). HR_Tauchman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Pineda L,2-3 5 6 4 3 3 8
May 1 0 0 0 2 1
Magill 1 0 0 0 0 2
Romero 0 0 0 0 1 0
New York
German W,6-1 6 2-3 4 1 1 3 7
Kahnle H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ottavino H,5 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Chapman S,7-8 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Ottavino (Cron). WP_Chapman, Romero.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:53. A_38,603 (47,309).

