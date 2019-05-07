Yankees 5, Mariners 4

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Haniger cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Encarnacion 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Santana lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Bruce rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.196
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Healy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|1-Moore pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|a-Narvaez ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|2
|5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.330
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Andujar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Frazier rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Urshela 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.360
|Maybin lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.360
|Gardner cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|4
|3
|6
|Seattle
|010
|001
|020—4
|10
|1
|New York
|001
|000
|013—5
|9
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Murphy in the 7th.
1-ran for Healy in the 9th.
E_Gonzales (1), Frazier (1), Urshela (3). LOB_Seattle 8, New York 6. 2B_Bruce 2 (6), Urshela (8). HR_Encarnacion (11), off Tanaka; Urshela (2), off Swarzak. RBIs_Encarnacion (24), Santana (33), Bruce (23), Healy (22), LeMahieu (19), Urshela 2 (9), Gardner (14). SB_Gordon (10), Maybin (1). SF_Healy.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Vogelbach, Beckham 2, Healy); New York 2 (Andujar 2). RISP_Seattle 2 for 11; New York 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Maybin, Gardner. LIDP_Narvaez. GIDP_Haniger, Maybin.
DP_Seattle 1 (Gearrin, Gordon, Encarnacion); New York 2 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit), (LeMahieu, Torres).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|89
|3.08
|Gearrin, H, 6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.20
|Brennan, H, 5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|22
|2.21
|Swarzak, L, 2-2, BS, 3-6
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|17
|6.10
|Elias
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.41
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|95
|3.77
|Holder
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.79
|Kahnle
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|22
|1.29
|Harvey, W, 1-0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Elias 1-1, Holder 1-0. HBP_Gonzales (Voit). WP_Brennan.
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:15. A_36,851 (47,309).
