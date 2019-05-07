Listen Live Sports

Yankees 5, Mariners 4

May 7, 2019 11:18 pm
 
< a min read
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .301
Haniger cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .236
Vogelbach dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .275
Encarnacion 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .246
Santana lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .270
Bruce rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .196
Beckham ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Healy 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .236
1-Moore pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Murphy c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .313
a-Narvaez ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Totals 36 4 10 4 2 5
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 2 1 2 0 .330
Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Andujar dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Frazier rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .303
Torres ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .278
Urshela 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .360
Maybin lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .360
Gardner cf 3 1 0 1 1 1 .218
Totals 33 5 9 4 3 6
Seattle 010 001 020—4 10 1
New York 001 000 013—5 9 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Murphy in the 7th.

1-ran for Healy in the 9th.

E_Gonzales (1), Frazier (1), Urshela (3). LOB_Seattle 8, New York 6. 2B_Bruce 2 (6), Urshela (8). HR_Encarnacion (11), off Tanaka; Urshela (2), off Swarzak. RBIs_Encarnacion (24), Santana (33), Bruce (23), Healy (22), LeMahieu (19), Urshela 2 (9), Gardner (14). SB_Gordon (10), Maybin (1). SF_Healy.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Vogelbach, Beckham 2, Healy); New York 2 (Andujar 2). RISP_Seattle 2 for 11; New York 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Maybin, Gardner. LIDP_Narvaez. GIDP_Haniger, Maybin.

DP_Seattle 1 (Gearrin, Gordon, Encarnacion); New York 2 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit), (LeMahieu, Torres).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales 6 3 1 1 1 3 89 3.08
Gearrin, H, 6 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 4.20
Brennan, H, 5 1 0 1 1 2 2 22 2.21
Swarzak, L, 2-2, BS, 3-6 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 17 6.10
Elias 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 2.41
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka 6 1-3 5 2 2 2 4 95 3.77
Holder 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.79
Kahnle 1 3 2 0 0 0 22 1.29
Harvey, W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 0 1 26 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Elias 1-1, Holder 1-0. HBP_Gonzales (Voit). WP_Brennan.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:15. A_36,851 (47,309).

