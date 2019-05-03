Listen Live Sports

Yankees 6, Twins 3

May 3, 2019 10:41 pm
 
Minnesota New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Garver c 4 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 1 0 1
J.Plnco ss 3 1 0 0 Voit 1b 3 0 1 1
Cruz dh 3 1 1 2 G.Sanch c 4 2 3 2
C.Cron 1b 3 0 1 1 Torres ss 4 0 1 1
Ma.Gnzl lf 4 0 2 0 Ford dh 4 0 1 0
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 Tuchman lf 4 1 0 0
Adranza 3b 4 0 0 0 Maybin rf 2 2 1 0
Buxton cf 2 1 0 0 Wade 2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 29 6 8 5
Minnesota 001 000 020—3
New York 110 210 10x—6

E_Torres (4), C.Cron (3), Buxton (1). DP_Minnesota 2, New York 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, New York 4. HR_Cruz (6), G.Sanchez 2 (10). SF_C.Cron (2). S_Wade (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gibson L,2-1 5 7 5 2 2 5
Morin 2 1 1 1 0 3
Romero 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Paxton 3 2 1 0 3 1
Holder W,2-0 2 0 0 0 0 2
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1
Britton 1 1 2 2 1 1
Chapman S,6-7 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Gibson (Wade), by Romero (Urshela). WP_Gibson, Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:08. A_35,911 (47,309).

