...

Yankees 7, Orioles 5

May 22, 2019 10:43 pm
 
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 3b 4 1 2 2 Alberto 3b-2b 5 0 1 1
Voit dh 5 0 1 0 Villar 2b-ss 5 1 1 0
G.Sanch c 4 1 2 1 Mancini rf 4 0 0 0
Morales 1b 5 0 1 0 R.Nunez dh 3 2 1 2
Torres ss 5 2 2 2 Sverino c 4 0 1 0
Gardner cf 4 1 3 0 Rickard lf 2 0 1 0
C.Frzer rf 5 0 0 0 Smth Jr ph-lf 0 0 0 0
T.Estrd 2b 4 1 2 2 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0
Maybin lf 3 1 0 0 S.Wlkrs cf 3 0 0 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 3 2 2 1
R.Ruiz ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 39 7 13 7 Totals 34 5 7 4
New York 041 110 000—7
Baltimore 001 130 000—5

E_Torres (6). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_Gardner 3 (9), Alberto (3), Villar (11), Severino (3). HR_LeMahieu (4), G.Sanchez (15), Torres 2 (12), T.Estrada (3), R.Nunez (9), Ri.Martin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Sabathia W,3-1 5 6 5 4 2 7
Kahnle H,7 1 1 0 0 0 2
Ottavino H,10 1 0 0 0 1 1
Green H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chapman S,13-14 1 0 0 0 1 1
Baltimore
Straily L,1-4 4 8 6 6 3 2
Ynoa 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 2
Fry 0 1 0 0 0 0
Kline 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 1 0

P.Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Sabathia (Nunez), by Green (Smith Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:18. A_17,849 (45,971).

