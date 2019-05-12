Listen Live Sports

Yankees 7, Rays 1

May 12, 2019 5:01 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .333
Voit 1b 2 2 0 0 3 1 .234
Urshela 3b 5 0 1 2 0 4 .341
Frazier rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .290
Gardner cf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .204
Andujar dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .128
Maybin lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .297
Estrada ss 4 1 1 1 0 3 .286
Romine c 4 2 2 0 0 0 .228
Tauchman cf-rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .213
Totals 34 7 9 6 5 17
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .360
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .283
Choi 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .272
Diaz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288
Garcia rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224
Robertson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .183
Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-d’Arnaud ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .071
Totals 34 1 7 1 0 12
New York 000 020 014—7 9 0
Tampa Bay 000 001 000—1 7 0

a-grounded out for Bemboom in the 8th.

LOB_New York 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Urshela (9), Romine (2), Tauchman (7). HR_Estrada (2), off Pruitt; Meadows (8), off Tanaka. RBIs_LeMahieu (21), Urshela 2 (15), Estrada (4), Tauchman (12), Gardner (15), Meadows (22). SF_Gardner. S_LeMahieu.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Voit, Andujar 2, Maybin, Estrada); Tampa Bay 3 (Diaz 2, Lowe). RISP_New York 3 for 11; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Andujar.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, W, 3-3 7 5 1 1 0 7 73 3.44
Britton, H, 7 1 2 0 0 0 2 19 3.12
Green 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 14.54
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, L, 3-4 5 2-3 4 2 2 2 12 96 3.56
Roe 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 28 3.00
Stanek 1 1 1 1 1 2 22 2.57
Pruitt 1 4 4 4 1 1 19 7.36

Inherited runners-scored_Roe 1-0. WP_Snell, Stanek, Britton.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:55. A_25,025 (25,025).

