Yankees 7, Rays 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .333 Voit 1b 2 2 0 0 3 1 .234 Urshela 3b 5 0 1 2 0 4 .341 Frazier rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .290 Gardner cf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .204 Andujar dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .128 Maybin lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .297 Estrada ss 4 1 1 1 0 3 .286 Romine c 4 2 2 0 0 0 .228 Tauchman cf-rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .213 Totals 34 7 9 6 5 17

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .360 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .283 Choi 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .272 Diaz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Garcia rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Robertson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .183 Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-d’Arnaud ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .071 Totals 34 1 7 1 0 12

New York 000 020 014—7 9 0 Tampa Bay 000 001 000—1 7 0

a-grounded out for Bemboom in the 8th.

LOB_New York 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Urshela (9), Romine (2), Tauchman (7). HR_Estrada (2), off Pruitt; Meadows (8), off Tanaka. RBIs_LeMahieu (21), Urshela 2 (15), Estrada (4), Tauchman (12), Gardner (15), Meadows (22). SF_Gardner. S_LeMahieu.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Voit, Andujar 2, Maybin, Estrada); Tampa Bay 3 (Diaz 2, Lowe). RISP_New York 3 for 11; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Andujar.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, W, 3-3 7 5 1 1 0 7 73 3.44 Britton, H, 7 1 2 0 0 0 2 19 3.12 Green 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 14.54 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, L, 3-4 5 2-3 4 2 2 2 12 96 3.56 Roe 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 28 3.00 Stanek 1 1 1 1 1 2 22 2.57 Pruitt 1 4 4 4 1 1 19 7.36

Inherited runners-scored_Roe 1-0. WP_Snell, Stanek, Britton.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:55. A_25,025 (25,025).

