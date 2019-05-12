Yankees 7, Rays 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Voit 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.234
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|.341
|Frazier rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.290
|Gardner cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.204
|Andujar dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.128
|Maybin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.297
|Estrada ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.286
|Romine c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Tauchman cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|6
|5
|17
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.360
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Garcia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Robertson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-d’Arnaud ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|0
|12
|New York
|000
|020
|014—7
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|000—1
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Bemboom in the 8th.
LOB_New York 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Urshela (9), Romine (2), Tauchman (7). HR_Estrada (2), off Pruitt; Meadows (8), off Tanaka. RBIs_LeMahieu (21), Urshela 2 (15), Estrada (4), Tauchman (12), Gardner (15), Meadows (22). SF_Gardner. S_LeMahieu.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Voit, Andujar 2, Maybin, Estrada); Tampa Bay 3 (Diaz 2, Lowe). RISP_New York 3 for 11; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Andujar.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, W, 3-3
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|73
|3.44
|Britton, H, 7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.12
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|14.54
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, L, 3-4
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|12
|96
|3.56
|Roe
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|3.00
|Stanek
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|2.57
|Pruitt
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|19
|7.36
Inherited runners-scored_Roe 1-0. WP_Snell, Stanek, Britton.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:55. A_25,025 (25,025).
