Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 7, Rays 1

May 12, 2019 5:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 2b 4 0 2 1 Meadows dh 4 1 2 1
Voit 1b 2 2 0 0 Pham lf 4 0 1 0
Urshela 3b 5 0 1 2 Choi 1b 4 0 2 0
C.Frzer rf 2 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 4 0 1 0
Gardner cf 1 0 1 1 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0
Andujar dh 5 0 0 0 Av.Grci rf 4 0 1 0
Maybin lf 3 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0
T.Estrd ss 4 1 1 1 Dan.Rbr ss 3 0 0 0
Romine c 4 2 2 0 Bemboom c 2 0 0 0
Tuchman cf-rf 4 2 2 1 d’Arnud ph-c 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 7 9 6 Totals 34 1 7 1
New York 000 020 014—7
Tampa Bay 000 001 000—1

LOB_New York 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Urshela (9), Romine (2), Tauchman (7). HR_T.Estrada (2), Meadows (8). SF_Gardner (1). S_LeMahieu (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Tanaka W,3-3 7 5 1 1 0 7
Britton H,7 1 2 0 0 0 2
Green 1 0 0 0 0 3
Tampa Bay
Snell L,3-4 5 2-3 4 2 2 2 12
Roe 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Stanek 1 1 1 1 1 2
Pruitt 1 4 4 4 1 1

WP_Snell, Stanek, Britton.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

Advertisement

T_2:55. A_25,025 (25,025).

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.