Yankees’ CC Sabathia placed on IL with knee inflammation

BALTIMORE (AP) — CC Sabathia’s ailing right knee landed him on the 10-day injured list Thursday, although the New York Yankees don’t expect the star lefty to be sidelined for long.

Sabathia has right knee inflammation, a problem he’s been dealing with for a long time.

“This is something we know we’re going to face at different times throughout the year with CC,” manager Aaron Boone said, “so hopefully it’s just something that we can knock out quickly and hopefully just miss a turn.”

Sabathia pitched five innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night and complained about knee soreness after allowing five runs and six hits.

Advertisement

“It’s just hard to land,” he said. “It’s like a shooting pain goes through every time that I land. So it makes it hard to finish my pitches.”

The 38-year-old Sabathia said he started feeling knee pain “a few starts ago” but was hopeful a cortisone shot and a few days rest would keep him off the IL.

“I’ll probably take some time just to get the medicine in there and let it kind of work its magic,” he said. “I’m not concerned. I’ve dealt with this before and the medicine has worked. The braces work. So I feel pretty good.”

Not good enough to avoid the IL, in Boone’s opinion.

“He’ll go back to New York to … get his injection to try to get some inflammation out of there,” the manager said. “We’ll see how the next couple of days unfold.”

Sabathia has started eight games, going 3-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings.

He joins a list of prominent Yankees on the IL, including Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Didi Gregorius, Dellin Betances and Troy Tulowitzki.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.