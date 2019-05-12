Listen Live Sports

Yankeez, Rays interrupted by power outage in 9th inning

May 12, 2019
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays were interrupted by a power outage at Tropicana Field that caused a 43-minute delay.

The lights at the domed stadium went out after Austin Pruitt’s first pitch to Thairo Estrada leading off the ninth inning Sunday. Both teams’ television broadcasts also lost power.

New York led 3-1 at the time of the delay. Estrada homered on the second pitch from Pruitt after play resumed.

