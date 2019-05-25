Listen Live Sports

Zverev saves 2 match points, beats Jarry to win Geneva title

GENEVA (AP) — Alexander Zverev saved two match points after waiting out two long rain delays to win his first title this season, beating Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) in the Geneva Open final on Saturday.

Fifth-ranked Zverev clinched when Jarry sent a forehand long after more than 2 ½ hours on court and almost six hours after play began.

It was the German’s 11th career title, worth 90,000 euros ($101,000) prize money, and first since November at the season-ending ATP Finals in London.

Zverev struggled through a second set interrupted by two rain delays of at least an hour before 75th-ranked Jarry levelled.

The Chilean has lost both finals he reached on tour. His next opponent, at the French Open that begins on Sunday, is eighth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro.

