Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

1 man dies, another critical after Wisconsin triathlon

June 9, 2019 6:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Madison say one man died and another was in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Monona during the swim portion of the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin triathlon.

Fire Department officials say the first man was found unresponsive in Lake Monona around 7:50 a.m. Sunday. The second man was found unresponsive in the water about an hour later.

A Fire Department spokeswoman tells the Wisconsin State Journal it’s possible both men may have suffered a medical emergency that caused them to go under water.

She says there is no indication that the two incidents were related.

Advertisement

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.