10 Things to Know for Today

June 13, 2019 6:56 am
 
Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. US NAVY ASSISTING 2 TANKERS TARGETED IN GULF OF OMAN

Two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz were reportedly attacked, an assault that left one ablaze and adrift as dozens of sailors were evacuated from both vessels.

2. ‘I THINK I’D WANT TO HEAR IT’

Defying guidance from the FBI, Trump says that if a foreign power offered dirt on his 2020 opponent he’d be open to accepting it.

3. HONG KONG IN LIMBO

The legislature suspends meetings as leaders consider their next steps while violent clashes persist over a contentious extradition bill.

4. MEMPHIS NEIGHBORHOOD TENSE AFTER SHOOTING

Law enforcement personnel and an angry crowd face off after an armed man wanted on felony warrants was fatally shot by authorities in his family’s front yard.

5. PENCE EVANGELIZES FREE-TRADE DEAL

The vice president is on a mission to advance the Trump administration’s top legislative priority for the year — the troubled U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

6. CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW

A major earthquake that rocked Alaska proved to be a successful trial run in Anchorage for a new national wireless network dedicated to first responders.

7. WHAT VENEZUELA’S BLACKOUT HAS SPARKED

The sale of electric generators is one of the few growth industries in the nation, whose residents struggle to get through each day as public services crumble.

8. WHERE TRUMP IS SELLING HIS MESSAGE

As Democrats focus on their crowded primary, Trump blankets battleground states like Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania with online ads.

9. ARCH MADNESS

The St. Louis Blues complete a remarkable second-half run to beat Boston in seven games and win the first Stanley Cup in their 52-year history.

10. STORIED PEBBLE BEACH READY FOR US OPEN

Eyes will be focused on the USGA, which is under pressure to get the course setup right and avoid controversy at one of America’s iconic golf venues.

