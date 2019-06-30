2019 All-Star Rosters

|Tuesday, July 9
|At Progressive Field, Cleveland
|p-voted by players; m-selected by MLB
|American League
Manager — Alex Cora, Boston
Catcher — Gary Sánchez, N.Y. Yankees
First Baseman — Carlos Santana, Cleveland
Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu, N.Y. Yankees
Shortstop — Jorge Polanco, Minnesota
Third Baseman — Alex Bregman, Houston
Outfield — Mike Trout, L.A. Angels
Outfield — George Springer, Houston
Outfield — Michael Brantley, Houston
Designated Hitter — Hunter Pence, Texas
p-James McCann, Chicago White Sox
p-José Abreu, Chicago White Sox
p-Matt Chapman, Oakland
p-Tommy La Stella, L.A. Angels
p-Francisco Lindor, Cleveland
m-Daniel Vogelbach, Seattle
p-Mookie Betts, Boston
p-Joey Gallo, Texas
p-Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay
m-Whit Merrifield, Kansas City
p-J.T. Martinez, Boston
p-Gerritt Cole, Houston
p-Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox
m-John Means, Baltimore
m-Mike Minor, Texas
p-Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay
p-Jake Odorizzi, Minnesota
m-Marcus Stroman, Toronto
p-Justin Verlander, Houston
p-Aroldis Chapman, N.Y. Yankees
m-Shane Greene, Detroit
p-Brad Hand, Cleveland
p-Ryan Pressly, Houston
|National League
Manager — Dave Roberts, L.A. Dodgers
Catcher — Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta
Second Baseman — Ketel Marte, Arizona
Shortstop — Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs
Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, Colorado
Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee
Outfield — Cody Bellinger, L.A. Dodgers
Outfield — Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta
m-Yasmani Grandahl, Milwaukee
p-J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia
m-Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets
p-Josh Bell, Pittsburgh
m-Kris Bryant, Chicago
m-Paul DeJong, St. Louis
p-Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee
p-Anthony Rendon, Washington
p-Trevor Story, Colorado
p-Charlie Blackmon, Colorado
p-David Dahl, Colorado
p-Jeff McNeil, N.Y. Mets
m-Sandy Alcantara, Miami
p-Walker Buehler, L.A. Dodgers
p-Luis Castillo, Cincinnati
p-Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets
m-Zach Greinke, Arizona
m-Clayton Kershaw, L.A. Dodgers
p-Hyun-Jin Ryu, L.A. Dodgers
p-Max Scherzer, Washington
m-Mike Soroka, Atlanta
p-Josh Hader, Milwaukee
p-Will Smith, San Francisco
p-Kirby Yates, San Diego
