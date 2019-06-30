2019 All-Star Rosters

Tuesday, July 9 At Progressive Field, Cleveland p-voted by players; m-selected by MLB American League

Manager — Alex Cora, Boston

Starters

Catcher — Gary Sánchez, N.Y. Yankees

First Baseman — Carlos Santana, Cleveland

Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu, N.Y. Yankees

Shortstop — Jorge Polanco, Minnesota

Third Baseman — Alex Bregman, Houston

Outfield — Mike Trout, L.A. Angels

Outfield — George Springer, Houston

Outfield — Michael Brantley, Houston

Designated Hitter — Hunter Pence, Texas

Reserves Catchers

p-James McCann, Chicago White Sox

Infielders

p-José Abreu, Chicago White Sox

p-Matt Chapman, Oakland

p-Tommy La Stella, L.A. Angels

p-Francisco Lindor, Cleveland

m-Daniel Vogelbach, Seattle

Outfielders

p-Mookie Betts, Boston

p-Joey Gallo, Texas

p-Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay

m-Whit Merrifield, Kansas City

Designated Hitters

p-J.T. Martinez, Boston

Pitchers Starters

p-Gerritt Cole, Houston

p-Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox

m-John Means, Baltimore

m-Mike Minor, Texas

p-Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay

p-Jake Odorizzi, Minnesota

m-Marcus Stroman, Toronto

p-Justin Verlander, Houston

Relievers

p-Aroldis Chapman, N.Y. Yankees

m-Shane Greene, Detroit

p-Brad Hand, Cleveland

p-Ryan Pressly, Houston

National League American League

Manager — Dave Roberts, L.A. Dodgers

Starters

Catcher — Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta

Second Baseman — Ketel Marte, Arizona

Shortstop — Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, Colorado

Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee

Outfield — Cody Bellinger, L.A. Dodgers

Outfield — Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta

Reserves Catchers

m-Yasmani Grandahl, Milwaukee

p-J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia

Infielders

m-Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets

p-Josh Bell, Pittsburgh

m-Kris Bryant, Chicago

m-Paul DeJong, St. Louis

p-Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee

p-Anthony Rendon, Washington

p-Trevor Story, Colorado

Outfielders

p-Charlie Blackmon, Colorado

p-David Dahl, Colorado

p-Jeff McNeil, N.Y. Mets

Pitchers Starters

m-Sandy Alcantara, Miami

p-Walker Buehler, L.A. Dodgers

p-Luis Castillo, Cincinnati

p-Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets

m-Zach Greinke, Arizona

m-Clayton Kershaw, L.A. Dodgers

p-Hyun-Jin Ryu, L.A. Dodgers

p-Max Scherzer, Washington

m-Mike Soroka, Atlanta

Relievers

p-Josh Hader, Milwaukee

p-Will Smith, San Francisco

p-Kirby Yates, San Diego

