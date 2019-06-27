Listen Live Sports

2019 All-Star Starters

June 27, 2019 7:54 pm
 
Tuesday, July 9
At Progressive Field, Cleveland Ohio
American League

Catcher — Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

First Baseman — Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians

Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

Shortstop — Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins

Third Baseman — Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Designated Hitter — Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers

Outfield — Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Outfield — George Springer, Houston Astros

Outfield — Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

National League

Catcher — Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Second Baseman — Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Shortstop — Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Outfield — Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

___

Final percentages
American League

First Baseman — Carlos Santana 49.2%, Luke Voit 25.8%, C.J. Cron 25.0%

Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu 38.0%, Jose Altuve 31.5%, Tommy La Stella 30.5%

Shortstop — Jorge Polanco 42.0%, Gleyber Torres 31.2%, Carlos Correa 26.8%

Third Baseman — Alex Bregman 49.1%, Hunter Dozier 27.6%, Gio Urshela 23.3%

Designated Hitter — Hunter Pence 46.7%, J.D. Martinez 31.2%, Nelson Cruz 22.0%

Outfield — Mike Trout 25.5%, George Springer 15.7%, Michael Brantley 10.8%, Aaron Judge 9.9%, Mookie Betts 9.1%, Eddie Rosario 8.9%, Joey Gallo 7.8%, Austin Meadows 6.5%, Josh Reddick 5.9%

National League

First Baseman — Freddie Freeman 38.5%, Josh Bell 37.4%, Anthony Rizzo 24.2%

Second Baseman — Ketel Marte 39.2%, Ozzie Albies 34.3%, Mike Moustakas 26.5%

Shortstop — Javier Baez 43.3%, Trevor Story 29.3%, Dansby Swanson 27.4%

Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado 51.9%, Josh Donaldson 25.1%, Kris Bryant 23.0%

Catcher — Willson Contreras 44.6%, Brian McCann 33.0%, Yasmani Grandal 22.4%

Outfield — Christian Yelich 22.3%, Cody Bellinger 21.0%, Ronald Acuna Jr. 15.0%, Charlie Blackmon 12.6%, Nick Markakis 8.2%, Jason Heyward 6.5%, Kyle Schwarber 5.3%, Albert Almora Jr. 5.0%, Joc Pederson 4.0%

___

Note: Pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday, June 30.

