2019 Baseball Draft Selections

Monday, June 4 First Round

1. Baltimore, Adley Rutschman, c, Oregon State.

2. Kansas City, Bobby Witt Jr., ss, Colleyville (Texas) Heritage HS.

3. Chicago White Sox, Andrew Vaughn, 1b, California.

4. Miami, J.J. Bleday, of, Vanderbilt.

5. Detroit, Riley Greene, of, Hagerty HS, Oviedo, Fla.

6. San Diego, CJ Abrams, ss, Blessed Trinity Catholic HS, Roswell, Ga.

7. Cincinnati, Nick Lodolo, lhp, TCU.

8. Texas, Josh Jung, 3b, Texas Tech.

9. a-Atlanta, Shea Langeliers, c, Baylor.

10. San Francisco, Hunter Bishop, of, Arizona State.

11. Toronto, Alek Manoah, rhp, West Virginia.

12. N.Y. Mets, Brett Baty, 3b, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas.

13. Minnesota, Keoni Cavaco, 3b, Eastlake HS, Chula Vista, Calif.

14. Philadelphia, Bryson Stott, ss, UNLV.

15. L.A. Angels, Will Wilson, ss, NC State.

16. Arizona, Corbin Carroll, cf, Lakeside HS, Seattle.

17. Washington, Jackson Rutledge, rhp, San Jacinto College North.

18. Pittsburgh, Quinn Priester, rhp, Cary-Grove HS, Cary, Ill.

19. St. Louis, Zack Thompson, lhp, Kentucky.

20. Seattle, George Kirby, rhp, Elon.

21. Atlanta, Braden Shewmake, ss, Texas A&M.

22. Tampa Bay, Greg Jones, ss, UNC Wilmington.

23. Colorado, Michael Toglia, 1b, UCLA.

24. Cleveland, Daniel Espino, Georgia Premier Academy, Statesboro, Ga.

25. L.A. Dodgers, Kody Hoese, 3b, Tulane.

26. b-Arizona, Blake Walston, lhp, New Hanover HS, Wilmington, N.C.

27. Chicago Cubs, Ryan Jensen, RHP, Fresno State.

28. Milwaukee, Ethan Small, lhp, Mississippi State.

29. Oakland, Logan Davidson, ss, Clemson.

30. N.Y. Yankees, Anthony Volpe, ss, Delbarton HS, Morristown, N.J.

31. c-L.A. Dodgers, Michael Busch, 2b, North Carolina.

32. Houston, Korey Lee, c, California.

First Round (Free Agent Compensation)

33. d-Arizona, Brennan Malone, rhp, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

34. e-Arizona, Drey Jameson, rhp, Ball State.

Competitive Balance-Round A

35. Miami, Kameron Misner, cf, Missouri.

36. Tampa Bay, JJ Gross, rhp, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas.

37. f-Pittsburgh, Sammy Siani, cf, William Penn Charter School, Philadelphia.

38. N.Y. Yankees (from Cincinnati), TJ Sikkema, lhp, Missouri.

39. Minnesota, Matt Wallner, rf, Southern Miss.

40. Tampa Bay (from Oakland), Seth Johnson, rhp, Campbell.

41. Texas (from Milwaukee), Davis Wendzel, 3b, Baylor.

a-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick Carter Stewart

b-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick Matt McLain

c-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick J.T. Ginn

d-Patrick Corbin signed by Washington

e-A.J. Pollock signed by L.A. Dodgers

f-failure to sign 2018 supplemental first-round pick Gunnar Hoglund

Second Round

42. Baltimore, Gunnar Henderson, ss, John T. Morgan Academy, Selma, Ala.

43. g-Boston, Cameron Cannon, ss, Arizona.

44. Kansas City, Brady McConnell, ss, Florida.

45. Chicago White Sox, Matt Thompson, rhp, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas.

46. Miami, Nasim Nunez, ss, Collins Hills HS, Suwanee, Ga.

47. Detroit, Nick Quintana, 3b, Arizona.

48. San Diego, Joshua Mears, rf, Federal Way (Wash.) HS.

49. Cincinnati, Rece Hinds, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

50. Texas, Ryan Garcia, rhp, UCLA.

51. San Francisco, Logan Wyatt, 1B, Louisville.

52. Toronto, Kendall Williams, rhp, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

53. N.Y. Mets, Josh Wolf, rhp, St. Thomas HS, Houston.

54. Minnesota, Matt Canterino, rhp, Rice.

55. L.A. Angels, Kyren Paris, ss, Freedom HS, Oakley, Calif.

56. Arizona, Ryne Nelson, rhp, Oregon.

57. Pittsburgh, Matt Gorski, cf, Indiana.

58. St. Louis, Trejyn Fletcher, cf, Deering HS, Portland, Maine.

59. Seattle, Brandon Williamson, lhp, TCU.

60. Atlanta, Beau Philip, ss, Oregon State.

61. Tampa Bay, Joe Dozakis, lhp, Texas A&M.

62. Colorado, Adam Schunk, 3b, Georgia.

63. Cleveland, Yordys Valdes, ss, McArthur HS, Hollywood, Fla.

64. Chicago Cubs, Chase Strumpf, 2b, UCLA.

65. Milwaukee, Antoine Kelly, lhp, Wabash Valley JC.

66. Oakland, Tyler Baum, rhp, North Carolina.

67. N.Y. Yankees, Josh Smith, 2b, LSU.

68. Houston, Grae Kessinger, ss, Mississippi.

69. Boston, Matthew Lugo, ss, Carlos Beltran BB Academy, Puerto Rico.

Competitive Balance-Round B

70. Kansas City, Alec Marsh, rhp, Arizona State.

71. Baltimore, Kyle Stowers, cf, Stanford.

72. Pittsburgh, Jared Triolo, 3b, Houston.

73. San Diego, Logan Driscoll, c, George Mason.

74. Arizona, Tommy Henry, lhp, Michigan.

75. Arizona (from St. Louis), Dominic Fletcher, cf, Arkansas.

76. Seattle (from Cleveland), Isaiah Campbell, rhp, Arkansas.

77. Colorado, Karl Kauffman, rhp, Michigan.

Second Round (Free Agent Compensation)

78. h-L.A. Dodgers (Yasmani Grandal), Jimmy Lewis, rhp, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas.

g-10-place penalty for being more than $40 million over the tax threshold

h-Yasmani Grandal signed by Milwaukee

Tuesday, June 4 Third Round

79. Baltimore, Zach Watson, cf, LSU.

80. Kansas City, Grant Gambrell, rhp, Oregon State.

81. Chicago White Sox, Andrew Dalquist, rhp, Redondo Union HS, Redondo Beach, Calif.

82. Miami, Peyton Burdick, cf, Wright State.

83. Detroit, Andre Lipcius, 3b, Tennessee.

84. San Diego, Hudson Head, cf, Winston Churchill HS, San Antonio.

85. Cincinnati, Tyler Callihan, ss, Providence School of Jacksonville, Fla.

86. Texas, Justin Slaten, rhp, New Mexico.

87. San Francisco, Grant McCray, cf, Lakewood Ranch HS, Bradenton, Fla.

88. Toronto, Dasan Brown cf, Abbey Park HS, Oakville, Ontario.

89. N.Y. Mets, Matthew Allan, rhp, Seminole HS, Sanford, Fla.

90. Minnesota, Spencer Steer, ss, Oregon.

91. Philadelphia, Jamari Baylor, ss, Benedictine School, Goochland, Va.

92. L.A. Angels, Jack Kochanowicz, rhp, Harriton HS, Rosemont, Pa.

93. Arizona, Tristin English, 1b, Georgia Tech.

94. Washington, Drew Mendoza, 3b, Florida State.

95. Pittsburgh, Matt Frazier, cf, Arizona.

96. St. Louis, Tony Locey, rhp, Georgia.

97. Seattle, Levi Stoudt, rhp, Lehigh.

98. Atlanta, Michael Harris, of, Stockbridge (Ga.) HS.

99. Tampa Bay, Shane Sasaki, cf, Iolani HS, Honolulu.

100. Colorado, Jacob Wallace, rhp, UConn.

101. Cleveland, Joseph Naranjo, 1b, Rueben S. Ayala HS, Chino Hills, Calif.

102. L.A. Dodgers, Ryan Pepiot, rhp, Butler.

103. Chicago Cubs, Michael McAvene, rhp, Louisville.

104. Oakland, Marcus Smith, cf, Pembroke Hill HS, Kansas City, Mo.

105. N.Y. Yankees, Jake Sanford, rf, Western Kentucky.

106. Houston, Jordan Brewer, rf, Michigan.

107. Boston, Ryan Zeferjahn, rhp, Kansas.

Fourth Round

108. Baltimore, Joseph Ortiz, ss, New Mexico State.

109. Kansas City, Michael Massey, 2b, Illinois.

110. Chicago White Sox, James Beard, cf, Loyd Star HS, Brookhaven, Miss.

111. Miami, Evan Edwards, 1b, NC State.

112. Detroit, Ryan Kreidler, ss, UCLA.

113. San Diego, Matt Brash, rhp, Niagara.

114. Cincinnati, Ivan Johnson, 2b, Chipola JC.

115. Texas, Cody Freeman, inf, Etiwanda HS, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

116. San Francisco, Tyler Fitzgerald, ss, Louisville.

117. Toronto, Will Robertson, of, Creighton.

118. N.Y. Mets, Jake Mangum, cf, Mississippi State.

119. Minnesota, Seth Gray, 3b, Wright State.

120. Philadelphia, Erik Miller, lhp, Stanford.

121. L.A. Angels, Erik Rivera, lhp, Puerto Rico Baseball Academy.

122. Arizona, Glenallen Hill Jr., ss, Santa Cruz (Calif.) HS.

123. Washington, Matt Cronin, lhp, Arkansas.

124. Pittsburgh, C.J. Flowers, rhp, Florida State.

125. St. Louis, Andre Pallante, rhp, UC Irvine.

126. Seattle, Tim Elliott, rhp, Georgia.

127. Atlanta, Kasey Kalich, rhp, Texas A&M.

128. Tampa Bay, Graeme Stinson, lhp, Duke.

129. Colorado, Brenton Doyle, rf, Shepherd.

130. Cleveland, Christian Cairo, ss, Calvary Christian HS, Clearwater, Fla.

131. L.A. Dodgers, Brandon Lewis, 3b, UC Irvine.

132. Chicago Cubs, Chris Clarke, rhp, Southern Cal.

133. Milwaukee, Nick Kahle, c, Washington.

134. Oakland, Kyle McCann, c, Georgia Tech.

135. N.Y. Yankees, Jake Agnos, lhp, East Carolina.

136. Houston, Colin Barber, of, Pleasant Valley HS, Chico, Calif.

137. Boston, Noah Song, rhp, Navy.

Fifth Round

138. Baltimore, Darell Hernaiz, ss. America HS, El Paso, Texas.

139. Kansas City, John Rave, of, Illinois State.

140. Chicago White Sox, Dan Metzdorf, lhp, Boston College.

141. Miami, Evan Fitterer, rhp, Aliso Niguel (Calif.) HS.

142. Detroit, Bryant Packard, 1b, East Carolina.

143. San Diego, Chris Lincoln, rhp, UC Santa Barbara.

144. Cincinnati, Evan Kravetz, lhp, Rice.

145. Texas, Kellen Strahm, cf, San Jose State.

146. San Francisco, Garrett Frechette, 1b, Orange (Calif.) Lutheran HS.

147. Toronto, Tanner Morris, ss, Virginia.

148. N.Y. Mets, Nathan Jones, rhp, Northwestern State.

149. Minnesota, Will Holland, ss, Auburn.

150. Philadelphia, Gunner Mayer, rhp, San Joaquin Delta College.

151. L.A. Angels, Garrett Stallings, rhp, Tennessee.

152. Arizona, Conor Grammes, rhp, Xavier.

153. Washington, Tyler Dyson, rhp, Florida.

154. Pittsburgh, Grant Ford, rhp, Nevada.

155. St. Louis, Thomas Connor, lhp, Georgia Tech.

156. Seattle, Austin Shenton, 3b, FIU.

157. Atlanta, Stephen Paolini, cf, St. Joseph HS, Trumbull, Conn.

158. Tampa Bay, Ben Brecht, lhp, UC Santa Barbara.

159. Colorado, Will Ethridge, rhp, Mississippi.

160. Cleveland, Hunter Gaddis, rhp, Georgia State.

161. L.A. Dodgers, Jack Little, rhp, Stanford.

162. Chicago Cubs, Josh Burgmann, rhp, Washington.

163. Milwaukee, Thomas Dillard, c, Mississippi.

164. Oakland, Jalen Greer, ss, St. Rita HS, Chicago.

165. N.Y. Yankees, Ken Waldichuk, lhp, St. Mary’s (CA).

166. Houston, Hunter Brown, rhp, Wayne State (Mich.)

167. Boston, Jaxx Groshans, c, Kansas.

