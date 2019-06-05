2019 Baseball Draft Selections

16th Round

468. Baltimore, Shelton Perkins, rhp, James Madison.

469. Kansas City, Erick Figueroa, rhp, Juan Jose Maunez HS, Puerto Rico.

470. Chicago White Sox, DJ Gladney, 3b, Illiana Christian HS, Matteson, Ill.

471. Miami, Andrew Nardi, lhp, Arizona.

Advertisement

472. Detroit, Kona Quiggle, lf, Grand Canyon.

473. San Diego, Robert Briley, rhp, Seminole State JC.

474. Cincinnati, Jason Parker, rhp, NC State.

475. Texas, Triston Polley, lhp, Indiana State.

476. San Francisco, Brandon Martorano, c, North Carolina.

477. Toronto, Jackxarel Lebrón, rhp, International Baseball Academy, Puerto Rico.

478. N.Y. Mets, Nic Gaddis, 3b, Jacksonville State.

479. Minnesota, Ryan Shreve, rhp, Pacific,

480. Philadelphia, Chris Cornelius, ss, Missouri.

481. L.A. Angels, Dakota Donovan, rhp, Central Arizona JC.

482. Arizona, Brock Jones, lhp, William F. West HS, Chehalis, Wash.

483. Washington, Junior Martina, ss, Western Oklahoma State JC.

484. Pittsburgh, Eli Wilson, c, Minnesota.

485. St. Louis, Thomas Hart, rhp, Wakeland HS, Little Elm, Texas.

486. Seattle, Logan Rinehart, rhp, California Baptist.

487. Atlanta, Joey Estes, rhp, Paraclete HS, Palmdale, Calif.

488. Tampa Bay, Joe Gobillot, lhp, Vanderbilt.

489. Colorado, Trysten Barlow, lhp, Mississippi State.

490. Cleveland, Jordan Jones, rhp, Washington.

491. L.A. Dodgers, Andrew Baker, rhp, Chipola JC.

492. Chicago Cubs, Johzan Oquendo, rhp, Leadership Christian Academy, Puerto Rico.

493. Milwaukee, Michael Wilson, cf, Stony Brook.

494. Oakland, Brady Basso, lhp, Oklahoma State.

495. N.Y. Yankees, Shaine McNeely, rhp, Hope International.

496. Houston, Dexter Jordan, 2b, Pearl River CC.

497. Boston, Oraj Anu, lf, George Wallace CC.

17th Round

498. Baltimore, Morgan McSweeney, rhp, Wake Forest.

499. Kansas City, A.J. Franklin, lhp, Vanderbilt.

500. Chicago White Sox, Jeremiah Burke, rhp, Georgetown.

501. Miami, Troy Johnston, of, Gonzaga.

502. Detroit, AJ Block, lhp, Washington State.

503. San Diego, Jared Alvarez-Lopez, c, Cypress (Texas) Ranch HS.

504. Cincinnati, Patrick Raby, rhp, Vanderbilt.

505. Texas, Connor Housley, rhp, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.

506. San Francisco, Connor Cannon, 1b, UC Riverside.

507. Toronto, Jared DiCesare, rhp, George Mason.

508. N.Y. Mets, Dan Goggin, rhp, James Madison.

509. Minnesota, Antoine Jean, lhp, Edouard Montpetit HS, Montreal.

510. Philadelphia, Hunter Milam, lhp, Gulf Coast CC.

511. L.A. Angels, Brandon White, cf, West Virginia.

512. Arizona, Nick Grande, ss, Stony Brook.

513. Washington, Amos Willingham, rhp, Georgia Tech.

514. Pittsburgh, Ryan Harbin, rhp, Bartow (Fla.) Senior HS.

515. St. Louis, Michael YaSenka, rhp, Eastern Illinois.

516. Seattle, Dutch Landis, rhp, Bishop Gorman HS, Henderson, Nev.

517. Atlanta, Alec Barger, rhp, NC State.

518. Tampa Bay, Trevor Brigden, rhp, Okanagan College.

519. Colorado, Zak Baayoun, lhp, Long Beach State.

520. Cleveland, Julian Escobedo, cf, San Diego State.

521. L.A. Dodgers, Brandon Wulff, of, Stanford.

522. Chicago Cubs, Tanner Dalton, rhp, Cal St. Sacramento.

523. Milwaukee, Kelvin Bender, lhp, Junipero Serra HS, San Mateo, Calif.

524. Oakland, Vince Coletti, rhp, FAU.

525. N.Y. Yankees, Pat DeMarco, cf, Vanderbilt.

526. Houston, Danny Cody, rhp, Baldwin-Wallace.

527. Boston, Alex Erro, inf, Northwestern.

18th Round

528. Baltimore, Malachi Emond, rhp, New Mexico.

529. Kansas City, Burle Dixon, cf, Cosumnes River JC.

530. Chicago White Sox, Samuel Peralta, lhp, Tampa.

531. Miami, Dustin Skelton, c, Mississippi State.

532. Detroit, Jared Mang, cf, New Mexico.

533. San Diego, Andrew Dean, lhp, Illinois-Springfield.

534. Cincinnati, Jason Ruffcorn, rhp, Oklahoma.

535. Texas, Marc Church, rhp, North Atlanta HS.

536. San Francisco, Cole Waites, rhp, West Alabama.

537. Toronto, Brandon Eisert, lhp, Oregon State.

538. N.Y. Mets, Tanner Murphy, cf, North Florida.

539. Minnesota, Edouard Julien, 2b, Auburn.

540. Philadelphia, Nick Lackney, lhp, Minnesota.

541. L.A. Angels, Ryan Smith, lhp, Princeton.

542. Arizona, Ricky Martinez, ss, Tennessee.

543. Washington, Mason Doolittle, c, Palm Beach State JC.

544. Pittsburgh, Will Simpson, 1b, Skyline HS, Sammamish, Wash.

545. St. Louis, Aaron Antonini, c, MTSU.

546. Seattle, Tyler Driver, rhp, Crossroads FLEX HS, Wake Forest, N.C.

547. Atlanta, Mahki Backstrom, 1b, Junipero Serra HS, San Mateo, Calif.

548. Tampa Bay, Joseph Lasorsa, lhp, St. John’s.

549. Colorado, Trevor Boone, of, Oklahoma State.

550. Cleveland, Matthew Waldron, rhp, Nebraska.

551. L.A. Dodgers, Jeff Belge, lhp, St. John’s.

552. Chicago Cubs, Alex Moore, rhp, Lander.

553. Milwaukee, Ashton McGee, 2b, North Carolina.

554. Oakland, Jorge Romero, of, Colegio Angel David HS, Puerto Rico.

555. N.Y. Yankees, Evan Voliva, rhp, East Carolina.

556. Houston, Justin Campbell, rhp, Simi Valley (calif.) HS.

557. Boston, Jake Herbert, c, George Jenkins HS, Lakeland, Fla.

19th Round

558. Baltimore, Jensen Elliott, rhp, Oklahoma State.

559. Kansas City, Austin Manning, lhp, Southern Cal.

560. Chicago White Sox, Joshua Rivera, ss, Chipola JC.

561. Miami, Nate Rombach, c, Legacy HS, Arlington, Texas.

562. Detroit, Kerry Carpenter, lf, Virginia Tech.

563. San Diego, Chris Givin, ss, Xavier.

564. Cincinnati, Tyler Garbee, rhp, Mercyhurst.

565. Texas, Blaine Crim, 1b, Mississippi.

566. San Francisco, Kanoa Pagan, rhp, Mission JC.

567. Toronto, Gustavo Sosa, c, Tottenville HS, Staten Island, N.Y.

568. N.Y. Mets, Hunter Parsons, rhp, Maryland.

569. Minnesota, Niall Windeler, lhp, British Columbia.

570. Philadelphia, Spencer Van Scoyoc, lhp, Central Oklahoma.

571. L.A. Angels, Garrett Lawson, lhp, Delaware State.

572. Arizona, Noah Soles, cf, Ledford Senior HS, Thomasville, N.C.

573. Washington, Tyler Yankosky, rhp, Millersville.

574. Pittsburgh, Cory Wood, 2b, Coastal Carolina.

575. St. Louis, Zarion Sharpe, lhp, UNC Wilmington.

576. Seattle, Travis Kuhn, rhp, San Diego.

577. Atlanta, Kadon Morton, cf, Seguin HS, Arlington, Texas.

578. Tampa Bay, Christian Johnson, cf, Clinton (Miss.) HS.

579. Colorado, Turner Brown, ss, East Carolina.

580. Cleveland, Kevin Kelly, rhp, James Madison.

581. L.A. Dodgers, Braidyn Fink, lhp, Oklahoma.

582. Chicago Cubs, Adam Laskey, lhp, Duke.

583. Milwaukee, Bryce Milligan, rhp, Oklahoma City.

584. Oakland, Jared McDonald, c, Western Oregon.

585. N.Y. Yankees, Chad Bell, 3b, Louisiana-Monroe.

586. Houston, Tyler Krabbe, c, Montevallo.

587. Boston, Joe Davis, 1b, Houston.

20th Round

588. Baltimore, Clayton McGinness, rhp, Wichita State.

589. Kansas City, Cody Davenport, rhp, Central Arkansas.

590. Chicago White Sox, Cameron Simmons, cf, Virginia.

591. Miami, Thomas Rowan, c, UC Santa Barbara.

592. Detroit, Andrew Navigato, ss, Oklahoma State.

593. San Diego, Deacon Medders, rhp, Alabama.

594. Cincinnati, Jose Rodriguez, rhp, Cumberland County JC.

595. Texas, Ken Turner, rhp, Ledyard HS, North Stonington, Conn.

596. San Francisco, Najee Gaskins, cf, St. Cloud State.

597. Toronto, Jimmy Robbins, lhp, Rollins.

598. N.Y. Mets, Matt O’Neill, c, Pennsylvania.

599. Minnesota, Owen Griffith, rhp, Clemson.

600. Philadelphia, Keaton Greenwalt, cf, Lubbock Christian.

601. L.A. Angels, Jared Southard, rhp, Rouse HS, Leander, Texas.

602. Arizona, Jared Liebelt, rhp, Mississippi State.

603. Washington, Jack Dunn, ss, Northwestern.

604. Pittsburgh, Jake Snider, cf, Louisville.

605. St. Louis, Adrian Mardueno, rhp, San Diego State.

606. Seattle, Cade Marlowe, lf, West Georgia.

607. Atlanta, Peyton Williams, rhp, Catawba.

608. Tampa Bay, Cam Shepherd, ss, Georgia.

609. Colorado, Yorvis Torrealba, of, Tampa.

610. Cleveland, Nic Enright, rhp, Virginia Tech.

611. L.A. Dodgers, Zack Plunkett, rhp, Arkansas.

612. Chicago Cubs, Darius Hill, of, West Virginia.

613. Milwaukee, Myles Austin, ss, Westlake HS, Smyrna, Ga.

614. Oakland, Jack Weisenburger, rhp, Michigan.

615. N.Y. Yankees, Jack Leiter, rhp, Delbarton School, Morristown, N.J.

616. Houston, Alex Palmer, rhp, Stephen F. Austin.

617. Boston, Reed Harrington, rhp, Spokane Falls CC.

MORE

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.