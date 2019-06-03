2019 Baseball Draft Selections

|Monday, June 4
|First Round
1. Baltimore, Adley Rutschman, c, Oregon State.
2. Kansas City, Bobby Witt Jr., ss, Colleyville (Texas) Heritage HS.
3. Chicago White Sox, Andrew Vaughn, 1b, California.
4. Miami, J.J. Bleday, of, Vanderbilt.
5. Detroit, Riley Greene, of, Hagerty HS, Oviedo, Fla.
6. San Diego, CJ Abrams, ss, Blessed Trinity Catholic HS, Roswell, Ga.
7. Cincinnati, Nick Lodolo, lhp, TCU.
8. Texas, Josh Jung, 3b, Texas Tech.
9. a-Atlanta, Shea Langeliers, c, Baylor.
10. San Francisco, Hunter Bishop, of, Arizona State.
11. Toronto, Alek Manoah, rhp, West Virginia.
12. N.Y. Mets, Brett Baty, 3b, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas.
13. Minnesota, Keoni Cavaco, 3b, Eastlake HS, Chula Vista, Calif.
14. Philadelphia, Bryson Stott, ss, UNLV.
15. L.A. Angels, Will Wilson, ss, NC State.
16. Arizona, Corbin Carroll, cf, Lakeside HS, Seattle.
17. Washington, Jackson Rutledge, rhp, San Jacinto College North.
18. Pittsburgh, Quinn Priester, rhp, Cary-Grove HS, Cary, Ill.
19. St. Louis, Zack Thompson, lhp, Kentucky.
20. Seattle, George Kirby, rhp, Elon.
21. Atlanta, Braden Shewmake, ss, Texas A&M.
22. Tampa Bay, Greg Jones, ss, UNC Wilmington.
23. Colorado, Michael Toglia, 1b, UCLA.
24. Cleveland, Daniel Espino, Georgia Premier Academy, Statesboro, Ga.
25. L.A. Dodgers, Kody Hoese, 3b, Tulane.
26. b-Arizona, Blake Walston, lhp, New Hanover HS, Wilmington, N.C.
27. Chicago Cubs, Ryan Jensen, RHP, Fresno State.
28. Milwaukee, Ethan Small, lhp, Mississippi State.
29. Oakland, Logan Davidson, ss, Clemson.
30. N.Y. Yankees, Anthony Volpe, ss, Delbarton HS, Morristwon, N.J.
31. c-L.A. Dodgers, Michael Busch, 2b, North Carolina.
32. Houston, Korey Lee, c, California.
|First Round (Free Agent Compensation)
33. d-Arizona, Brennan Malone, rhp, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
34. e-Arizona, Drey Jameson, rhp, Ball State.
|Competitive Balance-Round A
35. Miami, Kameron Misner, cf, Missouri.
36. Tampa Bay, JJ Gross, rhp, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas.
37. f-Pittsburgh, Sammy Siani, cf, William Penn Charter School, Philadelphia.
38. N.Y. Yankees (from Cincinnati), TJ Sikkema, Lhp, Missouri.
39. Minnesota, Matt Wallner, rf, Southern Miss.
40. Tampa Bay (from Oakland), Seth Johnson, rhp, Campbell.
41. Texas (from Milwaukee), Davis Wendzel, 3b, Baylor.
a-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick Carter Stewart
b-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick Matt McLain
c-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick J.T. Ginn
d-Patrick Corbin signed by Washington
e-A.J. Pollock signed by L.A. Dodgers
f-failure to sign 2018 supplemental first-round pick Gunnar Hoglund
MORE
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.