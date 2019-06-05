2019 Baseball Draft Selections

168. Baltimore, Maverick Handley, c, Stanford.
169. Kansas City, Dante Biasi, lhp, Penn State.
170. Chicago White Sox, Avery Weems, lhp, Arizona.
171. Miami, MD Johnson, rhp, Dallas Baptist.
172. Detroit, Cooper Johnson, c, Mississippi.
173. San Diego, Drake Fellows, rhp, Vanderbilt.
174. Cincinnati, Graham Ashcraft, rhp, UAB.
175. Texas, Cody Bradford, lhp, Baylor.
176. San Francisco, Dilan Rosario, ss, Colegio Marista HS, Puerto Rico.
177. Toronto, Cameron Eden, ss, California.
178. N.Y. Mets, Zach Ashford, cf, Fresno State.
179. Minnesota, Sawyer Gipson, rhp, Mercer.
180. Philadelphia, Andrew Schultz, rhp, Tennessee.
181. L.A. Angels, Zach Peek, rhp, Winthrop.
182. Arizona, Andrew Saalfrank, lhp, Indiana.
183. Washington, Jackson Cluff, ss, BYU.
184. Pittsburgh, Will Matthiesen, rhp, Stanford.
185. St. Louis, Pedro Pages, c, FAU.
186. Seattle, Michael Limoncelli, rhp, Horseheads (NY) HS.
187. Atlanta, Tanner Gordon, rhp, Indiana.
188. Tampa Bay, Colby White, rhp, Mississippi State.
189. Colorado, Gavin Hollowell, rhp, St. John’s.
190. Cleveland, Jordan Brown, ss, Junipero Serra HS, Gardena, Calif.
191. L.A. Dodgers, Aaron Ochsenbein, rhp, Eastern Kentucky.
192. Chicago Cubs, Ethan Hearn, Mobile (Ala.) Christian School.
193. Milwaukee, Nick Bennett, lhp, Louisville.
194. Oakland, Seth Shuman, rhp, Georgia Southern.
195. N.Y. Yankees, Hayden Wesneski, rhp, Sam Houston State.
196. Houston, Matthew Barefoot, cf, Campbell.
197. Boston, Chris Murphy, lhp, San Diego.
198. Baltimore, Johnny Rizer, cf, TCU.
199. Kansas City, Noah Murdock, rhp, Virginia.
200. Chicago White Sox, Karan Patel, rhp, UTSA.
201. Miami, Bryan Hoeing, rhp, Louisville.
202. Detroit, Zack Hess, rhp, LSU.
203. San Diego, Connor Lehmann, rhp, St. Louis.
204. Cincinnati, Eric Yang, c, UC Santa Barbara.
205. Texas, Brandon Sproat, rhp, Pace (Fla.) HS.
206. San Francisco, Armani Smith, of, UC Santa Barbara.
207. Toronto, LJ Talley, 2b, Georgia.
208. N.Y. Mets, Luke Ritter, 2b, Wichita State.
209. Minnesota, Anthony Prato, ss, UConn.
210. Philadelphia, Brett Schulze, rhp, Minnesota.
211. L.A. Angels, Davis Daniel, rhp, Auburn.
212. Arizona, Spencer Brickhouse, 1b, East Carolina.
213. Washington, Todd Peterson, rhp, LSU.
214. Pittsburgh, Blake Sabol, rf, Southern Cal.
215. St. Louis, Jack Ralston, rhp, UCLA.
216. Seattle, Adam Macko, lhp, Vauxhall HS, Stony Plain, Alberta.
217. Atlanta, Darius Vines, rhp, Cal St. Bakersfield.
218. Tampa Bay, Jake Guenther, 1b, TCU.
219. Colorado, Jared Horn, rhp, California.
220. Cleveland, Xzavion Curry, rhp, Georgia Tech.
221. L.A. Dodgers, Nick Robertson, rhp, James Madison.
222. Chicago Cubs, Brad Deppermann, rhp, North Florida.
223. Milwaukee, Gabe Holt, 2b, Texas Tech.
224. Oakland, Drew Millas, c, Missouri State.
225. N.Y. Yankees, Nick Paciorek, rhp, Northwestern.
226. Houston, Blair Henley, rhp, Texas.
227. Boston, Brock Bell, rhp, College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota.
228. Baltimore, Griffin McLarty, rhp, College of Charleston.
229. Kansas City, Drew Parrish, lhp, Florida State
230. Chicago White Sox, Ivan Gonzalez, c, West Virginia.
231. Miami, Tevin Mitchell, of, UC Santa Barbara.
232. Detroit, Jack Kenley, ss, Arkansas.
233. San Diego, Andrew Mitchel, lhp, San Jose State.
234. Cincinnati, Quin Cotton, cf, Grand Canyon.
235. Texas, John Matthews, rhp, Kent State.
236. San Francisco, Caleb Kilian, rhp, Texas Tech.
237. Toronto, Angel Camacho, 3b, Jacksonville.
238. N.Y. Mets, Connor Wollersheim, lhp, Kent State.
239. Minnesota, Casey Legumina, rhp, Gonzaga.
240. Philadelphia, Nate Fassnacht, ss, George Washington.
241. L.A. Angels, Kyle Brnovich, rhp, Elon.
242. Arizona, Dominic Canzone, rf, Ohio State.
243. Washington, Jeremy Ydens, cf, UCLA.
244. Pittsburgh, Austin Roberts, rhp, Cal St. Sacramento.
245. St. Louis, Logan Gragg, rhp, Oklahoma State.
246. Seattle, Ty Adcock, rhp, Elon.
247. Atlanta, Ricky DeVito, rhp, Seton Hall.
248. Tampa Bay, Nathan Wiles, rhp, Oklahoma.
249. Colorado, Jacob Kostyshock, rhp, Arkansas.
250. Cleveland, Will Brennan, cf, Kansas State.
251. L.A. Dodgers, Ryan Ward, lf, Bryant.
252. Chicago Cubs, Davidjohn Herz, lhp, Terry Sanford HS, Fayetteville, N.C.
253. Milwaukee, David Hamilton, ss, Texas.
254. Oakland, Jose Dicochea, rhp, Sahuarita (Ariz.) HS.
255. N.Y. Yankees, Zachary Greene, rhp, South Alabama.
256. Houston, Luis Guerrero, cf, Miami Dade CC South.
257. Boston, Wil Dalton, cf, Florida.
258. Baltimore, Connor Gillispie, rhp, VCU.
259. Kansas City, Clay Dungan, ss, Indiana State.
260. Chicago White Sox, Tyson Messer, rhp, Campbell.
261. Miami, Evan Brabrand, rhp, Liberty.
262. Detroit, Austin Bergner, rhp, North Carolina.
263. San Diego, Jason Blanchard, lhp, Lamar.
264. Cincinnati, TJ Hopkins, cf, South Carolina.
265. Texas, Zak Kent, rhp, VMI.
266. San Francisco, Simon Whiteman, ss, Yale.
267. Toronto, Philip Clarke, c, Vanderbilt.
268. N.Y. Mets, Joe Genord, 1b, South Florida.
269. Minnesota, Brent Headrick, lhp, Illinois State.
270. Philadelphia, Rudy Rott, 1b, Ohio.
271. L.A. Angels, Zach Linginfelter, rhp, Tennessee.
272. Arizona, Bobby Ay, rhp, Cal Poly.
273. Washington, Hunter McMahon, rhp, Texas State.
274. Pittsburgh, Ethan Paul, ss, Vanderbilt.
275. St. Louis, Todd Lott, of, Louisiana-Lafayette.
276. Seattle, Mike Salvatore, ss, Florida State.
277. Atlanta, Cody Milligan, 2b, Cowley County CC.
278. Tampa Bay, Evan McKendry, rhp, Miami.
279. Colorado, Isaac Collins, 2b, Creighton.
280. Cleveland, Will Bartlett, c, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
281. L.A. Dodgers, Alec Gamboa, lhp, Fresno CC.
282. Chicago Cubs, Tyler Schlaffer, rhp, Homewood (Ill.) Flossmoor HS.
283. Milwaukee, Darrien Miller, c, Clovis (Calif.) HS.
284. Oakland, Colin Peluse, rhp, Wake Forest.
285. N.Y. Yankees, Spencer Henson, 1b, Oral Roberts.
286. Houston, Peyton Battenfield, rhp, Oklahoma State.
287. Boston, Cody Scroggins, rhp, Arkansas.
288. Baltimore, Jordan Cannon, c, Sam Houston State.
289. Kansas City, Anthony Veneziano, lhp, Coastal Carolina.
290. Chicago White Sox, Nate Pawelczyk, rhp, Winthrop.
291. Miami, J.D. Orr, cf, Wright State.
292. Detroit, Jake Holton, 1b, Creighton.
293. San Diego, Ethan Elliott, lhp, Lincoln Memorial.
294. Cincinnati, Jake Stevenson, rhp, Minnesota.
295. Texas, Joe Corbett, rhp, West Texas A&M.
296. San Francisco, Jeff Houghtby, ss, San Diego.
297. Toronto, Glenn Santiago, ss, International BB Academy, Puerto Rico.
298. N.Y. Mets, Scott Ota, rf, UIC.
299. Minnesota, Ben Gross, rhp, Duke.
300. Philadelphia, McCarthy Tatum, 3b, Fresno State.
301. L.A. Angels, Chad Sykes, rhp, UNC Greensboro.
302. Arizona, Oscar Santos, c, P J Education School, Puerto Rico.
303. Washington, Andrew Pratt, c, Lubbock Christian.
304. Pittsburgh, Cameron Junker, rhp, Notre Dame.
305. St. Louis, Jake Sommers, lhp, Milwaukee.
306. Seattle, Kyle Hill, rhp, Baylor.
307. Atlanta, Brandon Parker, rf, Mississippi Gulf Coast JC.
308. Tampa Bay, Jonathan Embry, c, Liberty.
309. Colorado, Jack Yalowitz, rf, Illinois.
310. Cleveland, Zach Hart, rhp, Franklin Pierce.
311. L.A. Dodgers, Zac Ching, ss, VCU.
312. Chicago Cubs, Wyatt Hendrie, c, Antelope Valley JC.
313. Milwaukee, Taylor Floyd, rhp, Texas Tech.
314. Oakland, Patrick McColl, 1b, Harvard.
315. N.Y. Yankees, Mitch Spence, rhp, SC Aiken.
316. Houston, C.J. Stubbs, rhp, Southern Cal.
317. Boston, Stephen Scott, of, Vanderbilt.
