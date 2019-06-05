2019 Baseball Draft Selections

918. Baltimore, Jake Prizina, lhp, Seattle.
919. Kansas City, Mikey Filia, cf, UC Irvine.
920. Chicago White Sox, Connor Reich, rhp, Texas State.
921. Miami, Parker Noland, 3b, Farragut HS, Knoxville, Tenn.
922. Detroit, Bryce Tassin, rhp, Southeastern Louisiana.
923. San Diego, Jason Nelson, rhp, Central Arizona JC.
924. Cincinnati, Justin Gomez, c, Azusa Pacific.
925. Texas, Hunter Bryan, ss, Redwood HS, Visalia, Calif.
926. San Francisco, Tyler Wyatt, 3b, Grand Canyon.
927. Toronto, Blake Sanderson, rhp, FAU.
928. N.Y. Mets, Andrew Edwards, lhp, New Mexico State.
929. Minnesota, Max Smith, rf, UNLV.
930. Philadelphia, Shane Murphy, lhp, Hamilton HS, Chandler, Ariz.
931. L.A. Angels, Spencer Jones, cf, La Costa Canyon HS, Encinitas, Calif.
932. Arizona, Jerrion Ealy, cf, Jackson Prep School, Carthage, Miss.
933. Washington, Brady Stover, lhp, South Dakota State.
934. Pittsburgh, Josh Bissonette, 2b, Baylor.
935. St. Louis, Dylan Pearce, rhp, Oregon State.
936. Seattle, Jacob Meador, rhp, Centennial HS, Burleson, Texas.
937. Atlanta, Greg Leban, rhp, Austin Peay.
938. Tampa Bay, Brannon Jordan, rhp, Cowley County CC.
939. Colorado, Michael Curialle, ss, JSerra Catholic HS, Mission Viejo, Calif.
940. Cleveland, Jared Janczak, rhp, TCU.
941. L.A. Dodgers, Kayler Yates, ss, Dixie HS, Saint George, Utah.
942. Chicago Cubs, Shane Combs, rhp, Notre Dame.
943. Milwaukee, Jonathan Jones, rhp, San Jacinto JC North.
944. Oakland, Matthew Koehler, cf, Western Carolina.
945. N.Y. Yankees, Chad Knight, c, Staples HS, Westport, Conn.
946. Houston, Peyton Plumlee, rhp, Mississippi State.
947. Boston, Feleipe Franks, rhp, Florida.
948. Baltimore, Harris Yett, c, Charlotte.
949. Kansas City, Saul Garza, c, LSU.
950. Chicago White Sox, Jonathan Allen, cf, San Francisco.
951. Miami, Josh Simpson, lhp, Columbia.
952. Detroit, Jack Dellinger, rhp, Virginia Tech.
953. San Diego, Jason Reynolds, rhp, Lehigh.
954. Cincinnati, Daniel Serreino, rhp, Rowan.
955. Texas, Michael Brewer, rhp, Hillsboro (Mo.) HS.
956. San Francisco, Dylan Brewer, cf, Latta (S.C.) HS.
957. Toronto, Braden Halladay, rhp, Calvary Christian HS, Odessa, Fla.
958. N.Y. Mets, Cole Gordon, rhp, Mississippi State.
959. Minnesota, Bryson Gandy, cf, Lurleen B Wallace JC.
960. Philadelphia, Logan Koester, rhp, Chaminade HS, Merrick N.Y.
961. L.A. Angels, Chase Walter, rhp, Western Carolina.
962. Arizona, Luke Waddell, ss, Georgia Tech.
963. Washington, Dylan Beasley, rhp, Berry.
964. Pittsburgh, Jake Wright, rf, Coastal Carolina.
965. St. Louis, Chandler Redmond, 2b, Gardner-Webb.
966. Seattle, Jackson Tate, cf, Lawson State CC.
967. Atlanta, Cody Birdsong, 2b, Quincy.
968. Tampa Bay, Kody Huff, c, Horizon HS, Scottsdale, Ariz.
969. Colorado, Tyler Nesbitt, rhp, Labelle (Fla.) HS.
970. Cleveland, Andrew Misiaszek, lhp, Northeastern.
971. L.A. Dodgers, Danny Sinatro, cf, Washington State.
972. Chicago Cubs, Bryce Windham, c, Old Dominion.
973. Milwaukee, Jefferson Figueroa, rhp, Florida Virtual School, Land O’Lakes, Fla.
974. Oakland, Marty Bechina, 2b, Michigan State.
975. N.Y. Yankees, Ethan Hoopingarner, rhp, Aliso Niguel HS, Aliso Viejo, Calif.
976. Houston, Oscar Carvajal, rhp, Fresno State.
977. Boston, Bradley Blalock, rhp, Grayson HS, Lawrenceville, Ga.
978. Baltimore, Craig Lewis, cf, Seton Hill.
979. Kansas City, Patrick Smith, lhp, Purdue.
980. Chicago White Sox, Trey Jeans, lhp, Louisiana-Monroe.
981. Miami, Zachary Owings, 3b, Eastern Michigan.
982. Detroit, Jimmy Kerr, 3b, U Michigan
983. San Diego, Keegan Pulford-Thorpe, lhp, Newmarket HS, Newmarket Southwest, Canada.
984. Cincinnati, Trey Clarkson, 1b, Mesquite HS, Gilbert, Ariz.
985. Texas, Spencer Mraz, rhp, Miami.
986. San Francisco, Nolan Dempsey, 2b, Fresno State.
987. Toronto, Daniel Batcher, lhp, George Jenkins HS, Lakeland, Fla.
988. N.Y. Mets, Cole Kleszcz, cf, Azusa Pacific.
989. Minnesota, Kyle Schmidt, c, Richmond.
990. Philqadelphia, Thomas Little, lhp, Vauxhall HS, Lethbridge, Canada.
991. L.A. Angels, Justin Kunz, c, Gardner-Webb.
992. Arizona, Phillip Sikes, cf, Pima CC.
993. Washington, Cutter Clawson, lhp, Laguna Beach (Calif.) HS.
994. Pittsburgh, Ernny Ordonez, 3b, Central Arizona JC.
995. St. Louis, Anthony Green, rhp, Jefferson College.
996. Seattle, Jarod Bayless, rhp, Dallas Baptist.
997. Atlanta, Justin Yeager, rhp, Southern Illinois.
998. Tampa Bay, Carson Coleman, rhp, Kentucky.
999. Colorado, Hunter Fitz-Gerald, 3b, M Stoneman Douglas HS, Pompano Beach, Fla.
1000. Cleveland, Kevin Coulter, rhp, Mercer.
1001. L.A. Dodgers, Julio Carrion, 3b, Chipola JC.
1002. Chicago Cubs, Ryan Ritter, ss, Lincoln Way East HS, Tinley Park, Ill.
1003. Milwaukee, Kevin Hardin, 1b, Maplewoods CC.
1004. Oakland, Charles Hall, rhp, Tusculum.
1005. N.Y. Yankees, Francisco Reynoso, 3b, Colegio Angel David HS, Puerto Rico.
1006. Houston, Bryan Martinez, lhp, Connors State JC.
1007. Boston, Thayer Thomas, cf, NC State.
1008. Baltimore, Zachary Arnold, ss, Great Oak HS, Temecula, Calif.
1009. Kansas City, Justin Fall, lhp, Brookdale CC.
1010. Chicago White Sox, Chase Krogman, cf, Liberty Senior HS, O’Fallon, Mo.
1011. Miami, Brock Love, rhp, Alabama.
1012. Detroit, Sam Kessler, rhp, West Virginia.
1013. San Diego, Bryant Salgado, rhp, San Jacinto JC North.
1014. Cincinnati, Jason Hodges, rf, Marist HS, Park Forest, Ill.
1015. Texas, Nicholas Yoder, rhp, Rowan.
1016. San Francisco, Morgan Colopy, rf, Centerville HS, Dayton, Ohio.
1017. Toronto, Luis Quinones, rhp, San Jacinto JC North.
1018. N.Y. Mets, Ryan Shinn, rf, Kentucky.
1019. Minnesota, Antoine Harris, rhp, Chalmette HS, Meraux, La.
1020. Philadelphia, Jalen Battles, ss, McLennan CC.
1021. L.A. Angels, Ridge Chapman, rhp, South Carolina.
1022. Arizona, Luke Bell, rhp, Seton Catholic HS, Chandler, Ariz.
1023. Washington, Anthony Gomez, 2b, Texas Rio Grande Valley.
1024. Pittsburgh, Dylan Shockley, c, Rio Grande.
1025. St. Louis, Ben Baird, ss, Washington.
1026. Seattle, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 3b, Yavapai.
1027. Atlanta, Willie Carter, lf, Webber International.
1028. Tampa Bay, Carter Bach, lhp, Wake Forest.
1029. Colorado, Tanner Allen, 1b, Mississippi State.
1030. Cleveland, Alec Wisely, rhp, South Florida.
1031. L.A. Dodgers, Francisco Martínez, lhp, Puerto Rico BB Academy.
1032. Chicago Cubs, Nolan Letzgus, rhp, Heritage HS, Ringgold, Ga.
1033. Milwaukee, Joshua Shapiro, lhp, Marshall.
1034. Oakland, Kumar Nambiar, lhp, Yale.
1035. N.Y. Yankees, Joey Lancellotti, rhp, North Carolina.
1036. Houston, A.J. Lee, ss, Maryland.
1037. Boston, Ryan Berardino, 1b, Bentley.
1038. Baltimore, Justin Miknis, c, DuBois (Pa.) Central Christian HS.
1039. Kansas City, Jonah Dipoto, rhp, UC San Diego.
1040. Chicago White Sox, Logan Britt, cf, Colleyville (Texas) Heritage HS.
1041. Miami, Torin Montgomery, 1b, Lake Washington Sr HS, Kirkland, Wash.
1042. Detroit, Robert Klinchock, lhp, Shenandoah.
1043. San Diego, Keegan Collett, rhp, Florida Gulf Coast.
1044. Cincinnati, Tanner Cooper, rhp, Finger Lakes CC.
1045. Texas, Leon Hunter, rhp, NC A&T.
1046. San Francisco, Brooks Lee, ss, San Luis Obispo (Calif.) Senior HS.
1047. Toronto, Connor Phillips, rhp, Magnolia (Texas) West HS.
1048. N.Y. Mets, Daniel Maldonado, cf, Carlos Beltran BB Academy, Puerto Rico.
1049. Minnesota, Drew Gilbert, lhp, Stillwater Area HS, Lake Elmo, Minn.
1050. Philadelphia, Michael Prosecky, lhp, Nazareth Academy, Westchester, Ill.
1051. L.A. Angels, Vincent Bianchi, ss, Red Bank Catholic HS, Middletown, N.J.
1052. Arizona, Ramsey David, rhp, Buford HS, Dacula, Ga.
1053. Washington, Bryce Osmond, rhp, Jenks HS, Tulsa, Okla.
1054. Pittsburgh, Deion Walker, cf, Hillgrove HS, Marietta, Ga.
1055. St. Louis, Logan Hofmann, rhp, Colby CC.
1056. Seattle, Dominic Tamez, c, Lady Bird Johnson HS, San Antonio.
1057. Atlanta, Anthony Hall, 1b, Point Loma HS, San Diego.
1058. Tampa Bay, Mitchell Walters, rhp, Wichita State.
1059. Colorado, Cade Hunter, c, Lenape HS, Mount Laurel, N.J.
1060. Cleveland, Randy Labaut, lhp, Arizona.
1061. L.A. Dodgers, Justin Washington, cf, Savannah State.
1062. Chicago Cubs, Hunter Patteson, lhp, Vero Beach (Fla.) Senior HS.
1063. Milwaukee, Odrick Pitre, ss, Alvin CC.
1064. Oakland, Zach Rafuse, rhp, SC-Aiken.
1065. N.Y. Yankees, Nathaniel Espelin, lhp, The Winchendon School, Belmont, Mass.
1066. Houston, James Nix, rf, UCF.
1067. Boston, Chris Mauloni, rhp, Jacksonville.
