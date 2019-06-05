2019 Baseball Draft Selections

Wednesday, June 5 11th Round

318. Baltimore, Andrew Daschbach, 1b, Stanford.

319. Kansas City, Vinnie Pasquantino, 1b, Old Dominion.

320. Chicago White Sox, Victor Torres, c, International BB Academy, Puerto Rico.

321. Miami, Anthony Maldonado, rhp, Bethune-Cookman.

322. Detroit, John Mcmillon, of, Texas Tech.

323. San Diego, Mason Feole, lhp, UConn.

324. Cincinnati, Wendell Marrero, rf, Puerto Rico BB Academy, Puerto Rico.

325. Texas, Nick Lockhart, rhp, Woodgrove HS, Lovettsville, Va.

326. San Francisco, Trevor McDonald, rhp, George County HS, Lucedale, Miss.

327. Toronto, Nick Neal, rf, Randleman (N.C.) HS

328. N.Y. Mets, Jordan Martinson, lhp, Dallas Baptist.

329. Minnesota, Tanner Brubaker, rhp, UC Irvine.

330. Philadelphia, Marcus Lee Sang, cf, Northern HS, Owings, Md.

331. L.A. Angels, Brent Killam, lhp, Georgetown.

332. Arizona, Nick Snyder, lhp, West Virginia.

333. Washington, JT Arruda, ss, Fresno State.

334. Pittsburgh, Jase Bowen, cf, Toledo Central Catholic HS, Northwood, Ohio.

335. St. Louis, Connor Lunn, rhp, Southern Cal.

336. Seattle, Carter Bins, c, Fresno State.

337. Atlanta, Vaughn Grissom, ss, Hagerty HS, Oviedo, Fla.

338. Tampa Bay, Ben Troike, ss, Illinois.

339. Colorado, Mike Ruff, rhp, FAU.

340. Cleveland, Nick Mikolajchak, rhp, Sam Houston State.

341. L.A. Dodgers, Logan Boyer, rhp, San Diego State.

342. Chicago Cubs, Mack Chambers, ss, Seminole State JC.

343. Milwaukee, Brock Begue, lhp, Cuyahoga CC.

344. Oakland, Dustin Harris, 3b, St. Petersburg JC.

345. N.Y. Yankees, Oliver Dunn, 2b, Utah.

346. Houston, Ryan Gusto, rhp, Florida Southwestern State JC.

347. Boston, Sebastian Keane, rhp, North Andover (Mass.) HS.

12th Round

348. Baltimore, Kade Strowd, rhp, West Virginia.

349. Kansas City, Adam Lukas, rhp, Evansville.

350. Chicago White Sox, Misael Gonzalez Acosta, cf, Leadership Christian Academy, Puerto Rico.

351. Miami, Chris Mokma, rhp, Holland (Mich.) Christian HS.

352. Detroit, Corey Joyce, ss, NC Central.

353. San Diego, Matthew Acosta, cf, Southern Cal.

354. Cincinnati, Yan Contreras, ss, Puerto Rico BB Academy.

355. Texas, Gavin Collyer, rhp, Mountain View HS, Buford, Ga.

356. San Francisco, Chris Wright, lhp, Bryant.

357. Toronto, Sam Ryan, rhp, VCU.

358. N.Y. Mets, Antoine Duplantis, of, LSU.

359. Minnesota, Sean Mooney, rhp, St. John’s.

360. Philadelphia, Jadiel Sanchez, rf, Natividad Rodriguez HS, Arroyo, Puerto Rico.

361. L.A. Angels, Jack Dashwood, lhp, UC Santa Barbara.

362. Arizona, Avery Short, lhp, Southport HS, Indianapolis.

363. Washington, Orlando Ribalta, rhp, Miami Dade CC.

364. Pittsburgh, Kyle Wilkie, c, Clemson.

365. St. Louis, Patrick Romeri, rf, IMG Academy, Sarasota, Fla.

366. Seattle, Antoine Mistico, cf, Gateway CC.

367. Atlanta, Andy Samuelson, lhp, Wabash Valley JC.

368. Tampa Bay, Nick Sogard, ss, Loyola Marymount.

369. Colorado, Christian Koss, ss, UC Irvine.

370. Cleveland, Allan Hernandez, rhp, Miami (Fla.) Christian School.

371. L.A. Dodgers, Mitchell Tyranski, Michigan State.

372. Chicago Cubs, Hunter Bigge, rhp, Harvard.

373. Milwaukee, Arman Sabouri, lhp, California.

374. Oakland, TJ Schofield-Sam, 3b, North Park SS, Brampton NC, Canada.

375. N.Y. Yankees, Ryan Anderson, lhp, Nevada.

376. Houston, Garrett Gayle, rhp, Rice.

377. Boston, Brendan Cellucci, lhp, Tulane.

13th Round

378. Baltimore, Dan Hammer, rhp, Pittsburgh.

379. Kansas City, Tyler Tolbert, ss, UAB.

380. Chicago White Sox, Cooper Bradford, rhp, Florida Southern.

381. Miami, Zach King, lhp, Vanderbilt.

382. Detroit, Matt Walker, lhp, Illinois State.

383. San Diego, Brandon Komar, rhp, Madison JC.

384. Cincinnati, Luke Berryhill, c, South Carolina.

385. Texas, Ben Anderson, rhp, Binghamton.

386. San Francisco, Harrison Freed, rf, Butler.

387. Toronto, Trevor Schwecke, ss, Milwaukee.

388. N.Y. Mets, Blaine McIntosh, cf, Sycamore HS, Pleasant View, Tenn.

389. Minnesota, Dylan Thomas, rhp, Hawaii.

390. Philadelphia, Hunter Markwardt, cf, Oklahoma Christian.

391. L.A. Angels, Edwin Sanchez, rhp, Baseball Youth Academy, Puerto Rico.

392. Arizona, Cam Coursey, 2b, Georgia Gwinnett.

393. Washington, Jake Randa, lf, Northwest Florida JC.

394. Pittsburgh, Chase Murray, cf, Georgia Tech.

395. St. Louis, Tommy Jew, cf, UC Santa Barbara.

396. Seattle, Reid Morgan, rhp, South Carolina.

397. Atlanta, Tyler Owens, rhp, Trinity Catholic HS, Ocala, Fla.

398. Tampa Bay, Zach Huffins, cf, Arizona Western.

399. Colorado, Daniel Cope, c, Cal St. Fullerton.

400. Cleveland, Micah Pries, cf, Point Loma Nazarene.

401. L.A. Dodgers, Jacob Cantleberry, lhp, Missouri.

402. Chicago Cubs, Porter Hodge, rhp, Cottonwood Senior HS, West Jordan, Utah.

403. Milwaukee, Jackson Gillis, lhp, Vanderbilt.

404. Oakland, Sahid Valenzuela, ss, Cal St. Fullerton.

405. N.Y. Yankees, Nelson Alvarez, rhp, South Florida.

406. Houston, Kevin Holcomb, rhp, Glendale JC.

407. Boston, Blake Loubier, rhp, Oviedo HS, Winter Springs, Fla.

14th Round

408. Baltimore, Mason Janvrin, cf, Central Missouri.

409. Kansas City, Justin Hooper, lhp, UCLA.

410. Chicago White Sox, McKinley Moore, rhp, Little Rock.

411. Miami, Easton Lucas, lhp, Pepperdine.

412. Detroit, Ted Stuka, rhp, UC San Diego.

413. San Diego, Bodi Rascon, lhp, Decatur HS, Bridgeport, Texas.

414. Cincinnati, Garrett Wolforth, c, Nova Southeastern.

415. Texas, Adam Berghorst, rhp, Zeeland (Mich.) East HS.

416. San Francisco, Nick Morreale, rhp, Georgetown.

417. Toronto, Eric Rivera, cf, FAU.

418. N.Y. Mets, Kennie Taylor, cf, Duke.

419. Minnesota, Cody Laweryson, rhp, Maine.

420. Philadelphia, Chris Micheles, lhp, Washington.

421. L.A. Angels, Zac Kristofak, rhp, Georgia.

422. Arizona, Lyle Lin, c, Arizona State.

423. Washington, Lucas Knowles, lhp, Central Arizona JC.

424. Pittsburgh, Aaron Shackelford, ss, The Masters.

425. St. Louis, Tyler Statler, rhp, Hononegah HS, Roscoe, Ill.

426. Seattle, Patrick Frick, ss, Wake Forest,

427. Atlanta, Jared Johnson, rhp, Smithville (Miss.) HS.

428. Tampa Bay, Logan Allen, cf, Arkansas-Fort Smith.

429. Colorado, Joe Aeilts, lf, Illinois State.

430. Cleveland, Ike Freeman, ss, North Carolina.

431. L.A. Dodgers, Sean Mellen, lhp, Northeastern.

432. Chicago Cubs, Ryan Reynolds, 3b, Texas.

433. Milwaukee, Paxton Schultz, rhp, Utah Valley.

434. Oakland, Peyton Miller, rhp, Tyler JC.

435. N.Y. Yankees, Kevin Milam, rhp, St. Mary’s (CA).

436. Houston, Derek West, rhp, Pittsburgh.

437. Boston, Jordan Beck, 1b, Hazel Green (Ala.) HS.

15th Round

438. Baltimore, Kyle Martin, rhp, Fordham.

439. Kansas City, Sean Bretz, rhp, Houston

440. Chicago White Sox, Caleb Freeman, rhp, Texas Tech.

441. Miami, Javeon Cody, cf, Alvin CC.

442. Detroit, Andrew Magno, lhp, Ohio State.

443. San Diego, Andre Tarver, cf, Ringgold (Ga.) HS.

444. Cincinnati, Matt Lloyd, of, Indiana.

445. Texas, Randon Hostert, rhp, Bonneville HS, Idaho Falls, Idaho.

446. San Francisco, Carter Aldrete, 2b, Arizona State.

447. Toronto, Michael Dominguez, rhp, Jefferson HS, Tampa, Fla.

448. N.Y. Mets, Mitch Ragan, rhp, Creighton.

449. Minnesota, Louie Varland, rhp, Concordia (Minn.)

450. Philadelphia, Adam Leverett, rhp, Gordon State JC.

451. L.A. Angels, Gregory Veliz, rhp, Miami.

452. Arizona, Austin Pope, rhp, Fairfield.

453. Washington, Davis Moore, rhp, Fresno State.

454. Pittsburgh, Garrett Leonard, rhp, Rollins.

455. St. Louis, David Vinsky, of, Northwood.

456. Seattle, Anthony Tomczak, rhp, North Broward Prep HS, Boca Raton, Fla.

457. Atlanta, Connor Blair, rf, Washington.

458. Tampa Bay, Brett Wisely, 2b, Gulf Coast CC.

459. Colorado, Alex Haynes, rhp, Walters State CC.

460. Cleveland, Trey Benton, rhp, East Carolina.

461. L.A. Dodgers, Joe Vranesh, of, St. Mary’s (CA).

462. Chicago Cubs, Zach Bryant, rhp, Jacksonville.

463. Milwaukee, Cam Devanney, ss, Elon.

464. Oakland, Josh Watson, of, TCU.

465. N.Y. Yankees, Edgar Barclay, lhp, CS Bakersfield.

466. Houston, Cole McDonald, rhp, Iowa.

467. Boston, Aaron Roberts, rhp, Desert Oasis HS, Las Vegas.

