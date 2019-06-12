Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2019 Baseball First-Round Signing Bonuses

June 12, 2019
 
The signing bonuses for the first-round selections in the 2019 baseball amateur draft:

1. Baltimore, Adley Rutschman, c, Oregon State.

2. Kansas City, Bobby Witt Jr., ss, Colleyville (Texas) Heritage HS.

3. Chicago White Sox, Andrew Vaughn, 1b, California.

4. Miami, J.J. Bleday, of, Vanderbilt.

5. Detroit, Riley Greene, of, Hagerty HS, Oviedo, Fla., $6,180,700

6. San Diego, CJ Abrams, ss, Blessed Trinity Catholic HS, Roswell, Ga., $5.2 million

7. Cincinnati, Nick Lodolo, lhp, TCU.

8. Texas, Josh Jung, 3b, Texas Tech.

9. Atlanta, Shea Langeliers, c, Baylor.

10. San Francisco, Hunter Bishop, of, Arizona State.

11. Toronto, Alek Manoah, rhp, West Virginia.

12. N.Y. Mets, Brett Baty, 3b, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas.

13. Minnesota, Keoni Cavaco, 3b, Eastlake HS, Chula Vista, Calif.

14. Philadelphia, Bryson Stott, ss, UNLV.

15. L.A. Angels, Will Wilson, ss, NC State, $3,397,500

16. Arizona, Corbin Carroll, cf, Lakeside HS, Seattle.

17. Washington, Jackson Rutledge, rhp, San Jacinto College North.

18. Pittsburgh, Quinn Priester, rhp, Cary-Grove HS, Cary, Ill., $3.4 million

19. St. Louis, Zack Thompson, lhp, Kentucky.

20. Seattle, George Kirby, rhp, Elon.

21. Atlanta, Braden Shewmake, ss, Texas A&M.

22. Tampa Bay, Greg Jones, ss, UNC Wilmington.

23. Colorado, Michael Toglia, 1b, UCLA.

24. Cleveland, Daniel Espino, Georgia Premier Academy, Statesboro, Ga.

25. L.A. Dodgers, Kody Hoese, 3b, Tulane.

26. Arizona, Blake Walston, lhp, New Hanover HS, Wilmington, N.C.

27. Chicago Cubs, Ryan Jensen, RHP, Fresno State, $2 million.

28. Milwaukee, Ethan Small, lhp, Mississippi State.

29. Oakland, Logan Davidson, ss, Clemson.

30. N.Y. Yankees, Anthony Volpe, ss, Delbarton HS, Morristown, N.J., $2,740,300

31. L.A. Dodgers, Michael Busch, 2b, North Carolina.

32. Houston, Korey Lee, c, California.

33. Arizona, Brennan Malone, rhp, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

34. Arizona, Drey Jameson, rhp, Ball State.

