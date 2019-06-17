2019 Baseball First-Round Signing Bonuses

The signing bonuses for the first-round selections in the 2019 baseball amateur draft:

1. Baltimore, Adley Rutschman, c, Oregon State.

2. Kansas City, Bobby Witt Jr., ss, Colleyville (Texas) Heritage HS, $7,787,400

3. Chicago White Sox, Andrew Vaughn, 1b, California.

4. Miami, J.J. Bleday, of, Vanderbilt.

5. Detroit, Riley Greene, of, Hagerty HS, Oviedo, Fla., $6,180,700

6. San Diego, CJ Abrams, ss, Blessed Trinity Catholic HS, Roswell, Ga., $5.2 million

7. Cincinnati, Nick Lodolo, lhp, TCU, $5,432,400

8. Texas, Josh Jung, 3b, Texas Tech.

9. Atlanta, Shea Langeliers, c, Baylor, $3,997,500

10. San Francisco, Hunter Bishop, of, Arizona State.

11. Toronto, Alek Manoah, rhp, West Virginia, $4,547,500

12. N.Y. Mets, Brett Baty, 3b, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas, $3.9 million

13. Minnesota, Keoni Cavaco, 3b, Eastlake HS, Chula Vista, Calif., $4.05 million

14. Philadelphia, Bryson Stott, ss, UNLV.

15. L.A. Angels, Will Wilson, ss, NC State, $3,397,500

16. Arizona, Corbin Carroll, cf, Lakeside HS, Seattle.

17. Washington, Jackson Rutledge, rhp, San Jacinto College North.

18. Pittsburgh, Quinn Priester, rhp, Cary-Grove HS, Cary, Ill., $3.4 million

19. St. Louis, Zack Thompson, lhp, Kentucky, $3 million

20. Seattle, George Kirby, rhp, Elon, $3,242,900

21. Atlanta, Braden Shewmake, ss, Texas A&M, $3,129,800

22. Tampa Bay, Greg Jones, ss, UNC Wilmington, $3,024,500

23. Colorado, Michael Toglia, 1b, UCLA.

24. Cleveland, Daniel Espino, Georgia Premier Academy, Statesboro, Ga., $2.5 million

25. L.A. Dodgers, Kody Hoese, 3b, Tulane, $2,740,300

26. Arizona, Blake Walston, lhp, New Hanover HS, Wilmington, N.C.

27. Chicago Cubs, Ryan Jensen, RHP, Fresno State, $2 million.

28. Milwaukee, Ethan Small, lhp, Mississippi State.

29. Oakland, Logan Davidson, ss, Clemson, $2,424,600

30. N.Y. Yankees, Anthony Volpe, ss, Delbarton HS, Morristown, N.J., $2,740,300

31. L.A. Dodgers, Michael Busch, 2b, North Carolina.

32. Houston, Korey Lee, c, California. $1.75 million

33. Arizona, Brennan Malone, rhp, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., $2,202,200

34. Arizona, Drey Jameson, rhp, Ball State, $1.4 million

