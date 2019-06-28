2019 Copa America Glance

|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|Top two in each group and top two third-place nations advance
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Brazil
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|0
|7
|x-Venezuela
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|x-Peru
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|Bolivia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|9
|0
x-advanced to quarterfinals
|Friday, June 14
|At Sao Paulo, Brazil
Brazil 3, Bolivia 0
|Saturday, June 15
|At Porto Alegre, Brazil
Venezuela 0, Peru 0
|Tuesday, June 18
|At Rio de Janeiro
Peru 3 Bolivia 1
Brazil 0, Venezuela 0
|Saturday, June 22
|At Sao Paulo, Brazil
Brazil 5, Peru 0
|At Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Venezuela 3, Bolivia 1
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Colombia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|9
|x-Argentina
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|x-Paraguay
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Qatar
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|1
x-advanced to quarterfinals
|Saturday, June 15
|At Salvador, Brazil
Colombia 2, Argentina 0
|Sunday, June 16
|At Rio de Janeiro
Paraguay 2, Qatar 2
|Wednesday, June 19
|At Sao Paulo, Brazil
Colombia 1, Qatar 0
|At Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Argentina 1, Paraguay 1
|Sunday, June 23
|At Porto Alegre, Brazil
Argentina 2, Qatar 0
Colombia 1, Paraguay 0
|GROUP C
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Uruguay
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|2
|7
|x-Chile
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|6
|Japan
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|7
|2
|Ecuador
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|1
|Sunday, June 16
|At Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Uruguay 4, Ecuador 0
|Monday, June 17
|At Sao Paulo, Brazil
Chile 4, Japan 0
|Thursday, June 20
|At Porto Alegre, Brazil
Uruguay 2, Japan 2
|Friday, June 21
|At Salvador, Brazil
Chile 2, Ecuador 1
|Monday, June 24
|At Rio de Janeiro
Uruguay 1, Chile 0
|At Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Japan 1, Ecuador 1
|QUARTERFINALS
|Thursday, June 27
|At Porto Alegre, Brazil
Brazil 0, Paraguay 0, Brazil wins 4-3 on penalty kicks
|Friday, June 28
|At Rio de Janeiro
Argentina 2, Venezuela 0
Chile 0, Colombia 0, Chile wins 5-4 on penalty kicks
|Saturday, June 29
|At Salvador, Brazil
Uruguay vs. Peru, 3 p.m.
|SEMIFINALS
|Tuesday, July 2
|At Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Brazil vs. Argentina, 8:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 3
|At Porto Alegre, Brazil
Chile vs. Salvador winner, 8:30 p.m.
|THIRD PLACE
|Saturday, July 6
|At Sao Paulo, Brazil
Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|Sunday, July 7
|At Rio de Janeiro
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
