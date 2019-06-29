Listen Live Sports

2019 Copa America Glance

June 29, 2019 5:18 pm
 
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
Top two in each group and top two third-place nations advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Brazil 3 2 1 0 8 0 7
x-Venezuela 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
x-Peru 3 1 1 1 3 6 4
Bolivia 3 0 0 3 2 9 0

x-advanced to quarterfinals

Friday, June 14
At Sao Paulo, Brazil

Brazil 3, Bolivia 0

Saturday, June 15
At Porto Alegre, Brazil

Venezuela 0, Peru 0

Tuesday, June 18
At Rio de Janeiro

Peru 3 Bolivia 1

At Salvador, Brazil

Brazil 0, Venezuela 0

Saturday, June 22
At Sao Paulo, Brazil

Brazil 5, Peru 0

At Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Venezuela 3, Bolivia 1

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Colombia 3 3 0 0 4 0 9
x-Argentina 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
x-Paraguay 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
Qatar 3 0 1 2 2 5 1

x-advanced to quarterfinals

Saturday, June 15
At Salvador, Brazil

Colombia 2, Argentina 0

Sunday, June 16
At Rio de Janeiro

Paraguay 2, Qatar 2

Wednesday, June 19
At Sao Paulo, Brazil

Colombia 1, Qatar 0

At Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Argentina 1, Paraguay 1

Sunday, June 23
At Porto Alegre, Brazil

Argentina 2, Qatar 0

At Salvador, Brazil

Colombia 1, Paraguay 0

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Uruguay 3 2 1 0 7 2 7
x-Chile 3 2 0 1 6 2 6
Japan 3 0 2 1 3 7 2
Ecuador 3 0 1 2 2 7 1
Sunday, June 16
At Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Uruguay 4, Ecuador 0

Monday, June 17
At Sao Paulo, Brazil

Chile 4, Japan 0

Thursday, June 20
At Porto Alegre, Brazil

Uruguay 2, Japan 2

Friday, June 21
At Salvador, Brazil

Chile 2, Ecuador 1

Monday, June 24
At Rio de Janeiro

Uruguay 1, Chile 0

At Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Japan 1, Ecuador 1

QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, June 27
At Porto Alegre, Brazil

Brazil 0, Paraguay 0, Brazil wins 4-3 on penalty kicks

Friday, June 28
At Rio de Janeiro

Argentina 2, Venezuela 0

At Sao Paulo, Brazil

Chile 0, Colombia 0, Chile wins 5-4 on penalty kicks

Saturday, June 29
At Salvador, Brazil

Peru 0, Uruguay 0, Peru wins 5-4 on penalty kicks

SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, July 2
At Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Brazil vs. Argentina, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3
At Porto Alegre, Brazil

Chile vs. Peru, 8:30 p.m.

THIRD PLACE
Saturday, July 6
At Sao Paulo, Brazil

Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, July 7
At Rio de Janeiro

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

