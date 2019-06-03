Listen Live Sports

2019 Presidents Cup Standings

June 3, 2019 12:03 pm
 
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through June 2
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Dustin Johnson 6,327
2. Brooks Koepka 6,116
3. Justin Thomas 5,359
4. Xander Schauffele 5,279
5. Matt Kuchar 5,099
6. Patrick Cantlay 4,816
7. Bryson DeChambeau 4,546
8. Rickie Fowler 4,309
9. Tony Finau 4,282
10. Tiger Woods 3,783
11. Gary Woodland 3,684
12. Phil Mickelson 3,521
13. Webb Simpson 3,458
14. Charles Howell III 3,134
15. Kevin Kisner 3,130
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 152.62
2. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 136.36
3. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 133.13
4. Adam Scott AUS 132.17
5. Li Haotong CHN 118.34
6. C.T. Pan TPE 114.94
7. Cameron Smith AUS 107.08
8. Jason Day AUS 102.85
9. Justin Harding RSA 102.04
10. Abraham Ancer MEX 97.99
11. Sung Kang KOR 94.05
12. Jazz Janewatananond THA 85.61
13. Emiliano Grillo ARG 82.22
14. Shugo Imahira JPN 81.75
15. Si Woo Kim KOR 80.95

