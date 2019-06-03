2019 Presidents Cup Standings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through June 2 Top 10 automatically qualify United States 1. Dustin Johnson 6,327 2. Brooks Koepka 6,116 3. Justin Thomas 5,359 4. Xander Schauffele 5,279 5. Matt Kuchar 5,099 6. Patrick Cantlay 4,816 7. Bryson DeChambeau 4,546 8. Rickie Fowler 4,309 9. Tony Finau 4,282 10. Tiger Woods 3,783 11. Gary Woodland 3,684 12. Phil Mickelson 3,521 13. Webb Simpson 3,458 14. Charles Howell III 3,134 15. Kevin Kisner 3,130 International 1. Marc Leishman AUS 152.62 2. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 136.36 3. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 133.13 4. Adam Scott AUS 132.17 5. Li Haotong CHN 118.34 6. C.T. Pan TPE 114.94 7. Cameron Smith AUS 107.08 8. Jason Day AUS 102.85 9. Justin Harding RSA 102.04 10. Abraham Ancer MEX 97.99 11. Sung Kang KOR 94.05 12. Jazz Janewatananond THA 85.61 13. Emiliano Grillo ARG 82.22 14. Shugo Imahira JPN 81.75 15. Si Woo Kim KOR 80.95

