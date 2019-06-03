2019 Presidents Cup Standings

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Dec. 12-15, 2019
|Through June 2
|Top 10 automatically qualify
|United States
|1. Dustin Johnson
|6,327
|2. Brooks Koepka
|6,116
|3. Justin Thomas
|5,359
|4. Xander Schauffele
|5,279
|5. Matt Kuchar
|5,099
|6. Patrick Cantlay
|4,816
|7. Bryson DeChambeau
|4,546
|8. Rickie Fowler
|4,309
|9. Tony Finau
|4,282
|10. Tiger Woods
|3,783
|11. Gary Woodland
|3,684
|12. Phil Mickelson
|3,521
|13. Webb Simpson
|3,458
|14. Charles Howell III
|3,134
|15. Kevin Kisner
|3,130
|International
|1. Marc Leishman
|AUS
|152.62
|2. Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|136.36
|3. Louis Oosthuizen
|RSA
|133.13
|4. Adam Scott
|AUS
|132.17
|5. Li Haotong
|CHN
|118.34
|6. C.T. Pan
|TPE
|114.94
|7. Cameron Smith
|AUS
|107.08
|8. Jason Day
|AUS
|102.85
|9. Justin Harding
|RSA
|102.04
|10. Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|97.99
|11. Sung Kang
|KOR
|94.05
|12. Jazz Janewatananond
|THA
|85.61
|13. Emiliano Grillo
|ARG
|82.22
|14. Shugo Imahira
|JPN
|81.75
|15. Si Woo Kim
|KOR
|80.95
