2019 U.S. Soccer Schedule

All Times EDT (Won 3, Lost 0, Tied 1)

Sunday, Jan. 27 — United States 3, Panama 0

Saturday, Feb. 2 — United States 2, Costa Rica 0

Thursday, March 21 — United States 1, Ecuador 0

Tuesday, March 26 — United States 1, Chile 1

Wednesday, June 5 — vs. Jamaica at Washington, D.C., 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 9 — Venezuela at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

a-Tuesday, June 18 — vs. Guyana at St. Paul, Minn., 9:30 p.m.

a-Saturday, June 22 — vs. Trinidad and Tobago at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

a-Wednesday, June 26 — vs. Panama at Kansas City, Kan., 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6 — vs. TBA

Tuesday. Sept. 10 — vs. TBA

b-Friday, Oct. 11 — vs. Cuba, 7:06 p.m.

b-Tuesday, Oct. 15 — at Canada, 7:30 p.m.

b-Friday, Nov. 15 — vs. Canada, 7:15 p.m.

b-Tuesday, Nov. 19 — at Cuba, 7;30 p.m.

a-CONCACAF Gold Cup

b-CONCACAF Nations League

