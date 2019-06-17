Listen Live Sports

2019 Women’s World Cup Glance

June 17, 2019
 
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
GROUP A
W L T GF GA Pts
x-France 3 0 0 7 1 9
x-Norway 2 1 0 6 3 6
Nigeria 1 2 0 2 4 3
South Korea 0 3 0 1 8 0

x-advanced to second round

Friday, June 7
At Paris

France 4, South Korea 0

Saturday, June 8
At Reims, France

Norway 3, Nigeria 0

Wednesday, June 12
At Grenoble, France

Nigeria 2, South Korea 0

At Nice, France

France 2, Norway 1

Monday, June 17
At Rennes, France

France 1, Nigeria 0

At Reims, France

Norway 2, South Korea 1

GROUP B
W L T GF GA Pts
x-Germany 3 0 0 6 0 9
x-Spain 1 1 1 3 2 4
x-China 1 1 1 1 1 4
South Africa 0 3 0 1 8 0

x-advanced to second round

Saturday, June 8
At Rennes, France

Germany 1, China 0

At Le Havre, France

Spain 3, South Africa 1

Wednesday, June 12
At Valenciennes, France

Germany 1, Spain 0

Thursday, June 13
At Paris

China 1, South Africa 0

Monday, June 17
At Montpellier, France

Germany 4, South Africa 0

At Le Havre, France

China 0, Spain 0

GROUP C
W L T GF GA Pts
x-Italy 2 0 0 7 1 6
Brazil 1 1 0 5 3 3
Australia 1 1 0 4 4 3
Jamaica 0 2 0 0 8 0

x-advanced to second round

Sunday, June 9
At Valenciennes, France

Italy 2, Australia 1

At Grenoble, France

Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

Thursday, June 13
At Montpellier, France

Australia 3, Brazil 2

Friday, June 14
At Reims, France

Italy 5, Jamaica 0

Tuesday, June 18
At Grenoble, France

Australia vs. Jamaica, 3 p.m.

At Valenciennes, France

Italy vs. Brazil, 3 p.m.

GROUP D
W L T GF GA Pts
x-England 2 0 0 3 1 6
x-Japan 1 0 1 2 1 4
Argentina 0 1 1 0 1 1
Scotland 0 2 0 2 4 0

x-advanced to second round

Sunday, June 9
At Nice, France

England 2, Scotland 1

Monday, June 10
At Paris

Argentina 0, Japan 0

Friday, June 14
At Rennes, France

Japan 2, Scotland 1

At Le Havre, France

England 1, Argentina 0

Wednesday, June 19
At Nice, France

Japan vs. England, 3 p.m.

At Paris

Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m.

GROUP E
W L T GF GA Pts
x-Netherlands 2 0 0 4 1 6
x-Canada 2 0 0 3 0 6
Cameroon 0 2 0 1 4 0
New Zealand 0 2 0 0 3 0

x-advanced to second round

Monday, June 10
At Montpellier, France

Canada 1, Cameroon 0

Tuesday, June 11
At Le Havre, France

Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0

Saturday, June 15
At Valenciennes, France

Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1

At Grenoble, France

Canada 2, New Zealand 0

Thursday, June 20
At Reims, France

Netherlands vs. Canada, Noon

At Montpellier, France

Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Noon

GROUP F
W L T GF GA Pts
x-United States 2 0 0 16 0 6
x-Sweden 2 0 0 7 1 6
Chile 0 2 0 0 5 0
Thailand 0 2 0 1 18 0

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, June 11
At Rennes, France

Sweden 2, Chile 0

At Reims, France

United States 13, Thailand 0

Sunday, June 16
At Nice, France

Sweden 5, Thailand 1

At Paris

United States 3, Chile 0

Thursday, June 20
At Le Havre, France

Sweden vs. United States, 3 p.m.

At Rennes, France

Thailand vs. Chile, 3 p.m.

SECOND ROUND
Saturday, June 22
At Grenoble, France

Germany vs. Group A, C or D third place, 11:30 a.m.

At Nice, France

Norway vs. Group C second place, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 23
At Valenciennes, France

Group D winner vs. Group B, E or F third place, 11:30 a.m.

At Le Havre, France

France vs. Group C, D or E third place, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 24
At Reims, France

Spain vs. Group F winner, Noon

At Paris

Group F second place vs. Group E second place, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25
At Montpellier, France

Group C winner vs. Group A, B or F third place, Noon

At Rennes, France

Group E winner vs. Group D second place, 3 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, June 27
At Le Havre, France

Nice winner vs. Valenciennes winner, 3 p.m.

Friday, June 28
At Paris

Le Havre winner vs. Reims winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 29
At Valenciennes, France

Montpellier winner vs. Rennes winner, 9 a.m.

At Rennes, France

Grenoble winner vs. Paris winner, 12:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, July 2
At Lyon, France

Le Havre winner vs. Paris winner, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3
At Lyon, France

Valenciennes winner vs. Rennes winner, 3 p.m.

THIRD PLACE
Saturday, July 6
At Nice, France

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, July 7
At Lyon, France

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

