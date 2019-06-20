2019 Women’s World Cup Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND GROUP A W L T GF GA Pts x-France 3 0 0 7 1 9 x-Norway 2 1 0 6 3 6 Nigeria 1 2 0 2 4 3 South Korea 0 3 0 1 8 0

x-advanced to second round

Friday, June 7 At Paris

France 4, South Korea 0

Saturday, June 8 At Reims, France

Norway 3, Nigeria 0

Wednesday, June 12 At Grenoble, France

Nigeria 2, South Korea 0

At Nice, France

France 2, Norway 1

Monday, June 17 At Rennes, France

France 1, Nigeria 0

At Reims, France

Norway 2, South Korea 1

GROUP B W L T GF GA Pts x-Germany 3 0 0 6 0 9 x-Spain 1 1 1 3 2 4 x-China 1 1 1 1 1 4 South Africa 0 3 0 1 8 0

x-advanced to second round

Saturday, June 8 At Rennes, France

Germany 1, China 0

At Le Havre, France

Spain 3, South Africa 1

Wednesday, June 12 At Valenciennes, France

Germany 1, Spain 0

Thursday, June 13 At Paris

China 1, South Africa 0

Monday, June 17 At Montpellier, France

Germany 4, South Africa 0

At Le Havre, France

China 0, Spain 0

GROUP C W L T GF GA Pts x-Italy 2 1 0 7 2 6 x-Australia 2 1 0 8 5 6 x-Brazil 2 1 0 6 3 6 Jamaica 0 3 0 1 12 0

x-advanced to second round

Sunday, June 9 At Valenciennes, France

Italy 2, Australia 1

At Grenoble, France

Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

Thursday, June 13 At Montpellier, France

Australia 3, Brazil 2

Friday, June 14 At Reims, France

Italy 5, Jamaica 0

Tuesday, June 18 At Grenoble, France

Australia 4, Jamaica 1

At Valenciennes, France

Brazil 1, Italy 0

GROUP D W L T GF GA Pts x-England 3 0 0 5 1 9 x-Japan 1 1 1 2 3 4 Argentina 0 1 2 3 4 2 Scotland 0 2 1 5 7 1

x-advanced to second round

Sunday, June 9 At Nice, France

England 2, Scotland 1

Monday, June 10 At Paris

Argentina 0, Japan 0

Friday, June 14 At Rennes, France

Japan 2, Scotland 1

At Le Havre, France

England 1, Argentina 0

Wednesday, June 19 At Nice, France

England 2, Japan 0

At Paris

Scotland 3, Argentina 3

GROUP E W L T GF GA Pts x-Netherlands 3 0 0 6 2 9 x-Canada 2 1 0 4 2 6 Cameroon 1 2 0 3 5 3 New Zealand 0 3 0 1 5 0

x-advanced to second round

Monday, June 10 At Montpellier, France

Canada 1, Cameroon 0

Tuesday, June 11 At Le Havre, France

Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0

Saturday, June 15 At Valenciennes, France

Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1

At Grenoble, France

Canada 2, New Zealand 0

Thursday, June 20 At Reims, France

Netherlands 2, Canada 1

At Montpellier, France

Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1

GROUP F W L T GF GA Pts x-United States 2 0 0 16 0 6 x-Sweden 2 0 0 7 1 6 Chile 0 2 0 0 5 0 Thailand 0 2 0 1 18 0

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, June 11 At Rennes, France

Sweden 2, Chile 0

At Reims, France

United States 13, Thailand 0

Sunday, June 16 At Nice, France

Sweden 5, Thailand 1

At Paris

United States 3, Chile 0

Thursday, June 20 At Le Havre, France

Sweden vs. United States, 3 p.m.

At Rennes, France

Thailand vs. Chile, 3 p.m.

SECOND ROUND Saturday, June 22 At Grenoble, France

Germany vs. Group A, C or D third place, 11:30 a.m.

At Nice, France

Norway vs. Australia, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 23 At Valenciennes, France

England vs. Group B, E or F third place, 11:30 a.m.

At Le Havre, France

France vs. Group C, D or E third place, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 24 At Reims, France

Spain vs. Group F winner, Noon

At Paris

Group F second place vs. Canada, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25 At Montpellier, France

Italy vs. Group A, B or F third place, Noon

At Rennes, France

Netherlands vs. Japan, 3 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS Thursday, June 27 At Le Havre, France

Nice winner vs. Valenciennes winner, 3 p.m.

Friday, June 28 At Paris

Le Havre winner vs. Reims winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 At Valenciennes, France

Montpellier winner vs. Rennes winner, 9 a.m.

At Rennes, France

Grenoble winner vs. Paris winner, 12:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS Tuesday, July 2 At Lyon, France

Le Havre winner vs. Paris winner, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3 At Lyon, France

Valenciennes winner vs. Rennes winner, 3 p.m.

THIRD PLACE Saturday, July 6 At Nice, France

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, July 7 At Lyon, France

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

