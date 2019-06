2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT ASIA FIRST ROUND Home-and-home Winners advance Brunei Darussalam vs. Mongolia Thursday, June 6 At Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Mongolia 2, Brunei Darussalam 0

Tuesday, June 11 At Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam

Brunei Darussalam vs. Mongolia, 8:15 a.m.

Laos vs. Bangladesh Thursday, June 6 At Vientiane, Laos

Laos 0, Bangladesh 1

Tuesday, June 11 At Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs. Laos, 9 a.m.

Macau vs. Sri Lanka Thursday, June 6 At Zhuhai, China

Macau 1, Sri Lanka 0

Tuesday, June 11 At Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka vs. Macau, 6 a.m.

Cambodia vs. Pakistan Thursday, June 6 At Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Cambodia 2, Pakistan 0

Tuesday, June 11 At Doha, Qatar

Pakistan vs. Cambodia, 6 a.m.

Bhutan vs. Guam Thursday, June 6 At Thimphu, Guam

Bhutan 1, Guam 0

Tuesday, June 11 At Dededo, Guam

Guam vs. Butan, 1:15 a.m.

Malaysia vs. Timor-Leste Friday, June 7 At Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Malaysia vs. Timor-Leste, 8:45 a.m.

Tuesday, June 11 At Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Timor-Leste vs. Malaysia, 8:45 a.m.

