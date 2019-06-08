Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
223 Polish soccer fans arrested after clashes in Skopje

June 8, 2019 12:10 pm
 
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia police say 223 Polish soccer fans were arrested in the capital of Skopje late Friday for public disturbances ahead of a 2020 European Championship qualifier between Poland and North Macedonia.

Police said in a statement that a large group of Polish fans fought among themselves in Skopje’s main park ahead of the game.

The fans appeared before an investigative judge in Skopje on Saturday.

Poland won Friday’s game 1-0 and remains top of Group G.

