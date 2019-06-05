Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

49ers sign offensive tackle Joe Staley to 2-year extension

June 5, 2019 10:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed offensive tackle Joe Staley to a two-year extension that will keep the longest-tenured player on the team under contract through 2021.

The team announced the deal at the state of the franchise event for fans on Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old Staley was originally a first-round pick by the 49ers in 2007. He has started 174 of 192 games since entering the NFL, ranking fifth in team history in games played by an offensive lineman. He has also played eight playoff games. He said earlier this offseason that he wants to finish his career with the 49ers.

Staley was a second-team All-Pro in 2011-13 and has also been selected to six Pro Bowls in his career.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 DC CloudWeek
6|5 3rd International Cancer Conference and...
6|5 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.