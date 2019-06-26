Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

55-year-old table-tennis player wins European Games medal

June 26, 2019 1:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — A 55-year-old table-tennis player has won a bronze medal at the European Games, 36 years after she was a world champion for China.

Representing Luxembourg, veteran player Ni Xia Lian won 4-2 against another Chinese-born player, Yang Xiaoxin of Monaco, on Wednesday.

The victory also means Ni earned Luxembourg a spot at next year’s Olympics in Tokyo. If she goes, it would be her fifth Games.

The 31-year-old Yang was not born when Ni won world team championship gold for China in 1983.

Advertisement

Ni moved to Luxembourg in the 1990s, running a hotel with her husband. She kept competing, with a five-year break between 2002 and 2007, and set a record in 2017 for the longest table-tennis match at 1 hour 33 minutes.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Chinese-born players represent many countries in table tennis, including European Games gold and silver medalists, Fu Yu of Portugal and Han Ying of Germany.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.